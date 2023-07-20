FuelTech Launches New 170 Lb/Hr High Impedance FT Injector

Two years ago, a revolutionary addition to the fuel delivery options for hardcore racing applications emerged in the form of the FT Injector line of low impedance fuel injectors from FuelTech. Covering a size range from 820 lb/hr to 230 lb/hr, the initial line-up effectively catered to the low impedance, high-powered market. This assertion was substantiated by the numerous championships and major event victories achieved by vehicles equipped with the FT Injector.

Building on this success, FuelTech has taken a significant stride forward by expanding their line-up with the unveiling of the 170 lb/hr high impedance fuel injector. Combining vast motorsports expertise with cutting-edge engineering, this latest addition underscores FuelTech’s commitment to continuous improvement. Notably, the new 170 lb/hr high impedance fuel injectors eliminate the need for a peak/hold driver and are seamlessly compatible with all currently available ECUs on the market.

The engineering excellence extends to the injector’s versatility in fuel compatibility, encompassing gasoline, ethanol, methanol, nitromethane, MTBE, and ETBE fuels. Extensive testing using a salinization process ensures that all raw materials used in the internal components are highly resistant to corrosion, enhancing the injector’s durability and reliability.

The flow rating of the 170 lb/hr injector, equivalent to 1,785 cc/min, is predicated on a fuel pressure of 43.5 psi. Modulating the pressure within the range will adjust the flow rating accordingly. FuelTech’s data reveals flow rates of 142 ln/hr (or 1,491 cc/min) at 30 psi, rising to 253 lb/hr (or 2,656 cc/min) at 90 psi. To ensure utmost precision and performance, each injector undergoes meticulous flow testing to guarantee linearity and repeatability, with detailed results included in every box.

The coil resistance is rated at 8.2-8.1 Ohms, and the injector boasts an ingress protection rating of IP67/NEMA6, reaffirming its robust build and ability to withstand challenging racing conditions. As a testament to their commitment to quality, FuelTech stands behind each injector with a comprehensive warranty and provides exceptional customer support.

Collaborating on this remarkable project are two industry leaders, FuelTech and MRB Machining, renowned for their technology development in motorsports and manufacturing, respectively. These two entities invested countless hours over several years to model, build, and rigorously test various designs, culminating in the creation of the FT Injector line-up with consistent spray patterns. The result is engines that run smoother, showcasing clean idles and excellent low-speed driving capabilities. Such benefits prove indispensable for racers navigating pit road, the burnout box, and the myriad of diverse environments encountered on the racecourse.

Features

Real flow, all injectors are tested, and calibrated to ensure linearity, repeatability and accuracy for all cylinders

It has internal components resistant to corrosion, guaranteed by the salinization test carried out on all raw material used

Compatible with any type of fuel (Gasoline, Ethanol, nitromethane, nitropropane, MTBE and ETBE)

Compatible with any ECU on the market

FuelTech warranty and support

Project developed prioritizing the quality and durability of the injector

Technical Description