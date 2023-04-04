Get New Mickey Thompson Tires And Save Money

randybolig
By Randy Bolig April 04, 2023

If there is one we all need to buy from time to time, it’s tires. It can be an expensive proposition, and Mickey Thompson Tires want to help you save money on something you have to purchase. Let them help you start the season off right with the purchase of your next off-road tire sets as the Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ Spring Rewards Program gives customers a great reason to welcome a new season.

“Hit the trail with a new set of Mickey Thompson off-road tires and get rewarded,” says Heather Tausch, Sr. director of marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “This program is a great way to celebrate the 4×4 lifestyle after a long, cold winter.”
If you buy four eligible Baja Boss A/T or Baja Boss M/T tires, you can earn a $100 reward. If you purchase four Baja Legend EXP or Baja Legend MTZ tires, you can earn a $70 reward. Purchases must be made in a single transaction between April 1 and May 15, 2023. Submit your rewards request no later than June 1, 2023, and earn a *Mickey Thompson VISA Prepaid Card or Virtual Mickey Thompson VISA Prepaid Card.

To see the terms and conditions of this program click here.

So what are you waiting for, you know your truck needs new tires, so get a new set of Mickey Thompsons and reap the “rewards” that you can use for other stuff for your truck.

*Visa prepaid card/virtual cards are issued by MetaBank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Visa prepaid card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Visa virtual card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted online, or for phone/mail orders. Visa prepaid card/virtual cards are valid for up to 6 months. Unused funds will forfeit after the valid through date; terms and conditions apply.

More Sources

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels
https://www.mickeythompsontires.com
(330) 928-9092
randybolig

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

Car Features

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

Event Coverage

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading