Get New Mickey Thompson Tires And Save Money

If there is one we all need to buy from time to time, it’s tires. It can be an expensive proposition, and Mickey Thompson Tires want to help you save money on something you have to purchase. Let them help you start the season off right with the purchase of your next off-road tire sets as the Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ Spring Rewards Program gives customers a great reason to welcome a new season.

“Hit the trail with a new set of Mickey Thompson off-road tires and get rewarded,” says Heather Tausch, Sr. director of marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “This program is a great way to celebrate the 4×4 lifestyle after a long, cold winter.”

If you buy four eligible Baja Boss A/T or Baja Boss M/T tires, you can earn a $100 reward. If you purchase four Baja Legend EXP or Baja Legend MTZ tires, you can earn a $70 reward. Purchases must be made in a single transaction between April 1 and May 15, 2023. Submit your rewards request no later than June 1, 2023, and earn a *Mickey Thompson VISA Prepaid Card or Virtual Mickey Thompson VISA Prepaid Card.

To see the terms and conditions of this program click here.

So what are you waiting for, you know your truck needs new tires, so get a new set of Mickey Thompsons and reap the “rewards” that you can use for other stuff for your truck.

*Visa prepaid card/virtual cards are issued by MetaBank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Visa prepaid card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Visa virtual card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted online, or for phone/mail orders. Visa prepaid card/virtual cards are valid for up to 6 months. Unused funds will forfeit after the valid through date; terms and conditions apply.