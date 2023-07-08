Get New Mickey Thompson Truck Tires And Save Money Too

Does your truck or SUV need a new set of shoes? It seems the tires on our rigs don’t last as long as we would like. This means buying another set of rollers. But what if I told you that right now could be the best time to get them? In fact, there is probably no better time than now to get a set of Mickey Thompson truck tires.

The tire and wheel manufacturer is helping you save money by offering a Summer Rewards program. Simply buy four new eligible Baja Boss A/T or Baja Boss M/T tires, and you can earn a $100 reward. Also included in this promotion are the Legend-series tires. Purchase four new Baja Legend EXP or Baja Legend MTZ tires and earn a $70 reward. That deal is hard to pass up.

We’re told that all truck tires must be purchased in a single transaction between July 1, and August 15, 2023. Submit your rewards request no later than September 1, 2023, online, and earn a Mickey Thompson VISA Prepaid Card or Virtual Mickey Thompson VISA Prepaid Card.

I don’t know about you, but if I can save money for buying what my truck needs, maybe I should buy a set and put them in the garage for later. To check out all applicable terms and conditions, head over to the Mickey Thompson website to make sure you follow the rules and get your rebate card.