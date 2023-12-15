These Heavy-Gauge Battery Cables Keep The Power Flowing

You can’t have much fun with your car or truck if you can’t get the engine running. These heavy-gauge battery cables from Ron Francis Wiring make sure your starter gets all the voltage available from the battery. This weekend only, you can save 20 percent on a new set of cables. Then, use some of that hard-earned cash you just saved for other goodies for your sleigh. These high-temperature, cross-link, 1-gauge cables are far superior to auto parts store variants or repurposing some welding cables for your car or truck. These Ron Francis cables have a temperature rating of 255 degrees, so whether you carry your battery underhood or elsewhere, heat will not be an issue.

Each cable is made from a quality, 1-gauge cable so there is less voltage drop and more current-carrying capacity than those vintage, OEM cables. And, these Ron Francis cables are resistant to corrosion, thanks to the quality lug and sealing area around the battery. How important is it to keep corrosion from compromising your battery cables? Check out this video below!

Underhood Or Trunk-Mounted

Replacing those old, corroded battery cables is always a good idea. Now you can also take this money-saving opportunity to relocate the battery of your ride! This sale is good for Ron Francis’ SP-6 (underhood) or SP-35 (trunk-mounted) side-post battery cable sets.

The underhood kit comes with six feet of both positive and negative cable. The trunk-mounted battery kit comes with 20 feet of positive cable and 15 feet of negative cable, so you can get that power directly from the battery. Both sets of cables come with quality battery terminals already affixed to the cabling. As a bonus, all battery cable kits come with a crimping tool, extra lugs, and shrink tubing to seal all the connections.

If you’ve been dealing with starting issues, or you’ve thought about relocating the battery in your ride, then this 20 percent off sale is the perfect time to make that change. Get your 20 percent off by using the code ”WINTER20SP” in your cart when making your order.

But don’t delay! This special promotion runs from Thursday, December 14, 2023, through 8:00 am on Monday, December 18, 2023. Order either the underhood or trunk-mounted heavy-gauge battery cable kits on Ron Francis’ website and Like their Facebook page for any other special sales events on other Ron Francis Wiring products.