Sign Up for the Horsepower Wars Newsletter and Don’t Miss Out

By Scott Parker August 29, 2025

If you’re the type who lives for the smell of burning rubber, the scream of a big turbo at full boost, and the sight of cars pushing the absolute limit, then Horsepower Wars was built for you. This isn’t just another web show—it’s the ultimate battlefield for gearheads where pride, performance, and pure horsepower collide.

Every season, we pit teams of builders and drivers against each other in no-holds-barred competitions that test both brains and brawn. From budget drag builds that turn junkyard iron into quarter-mile rockets, to dyno shootouts where engines get pushed to the brink, Horsepower Wars delivers real drama, real rivalries, and real results. This is where horsepower heroes are made.

But here’s the deal: if you’re not signed up for our newsletter, you’re missing out on the inside line. Subscribers get first access to new episodes, behind-the-scenes updates, and exclusive content that doesn’t make it into the show. You’ll also be the first to know about upcoming competitions, team announcements, and special giveaways that only Horsepower Wars fans can get their hands on.

Think of the newsletter as your VIP pit pass—the only way to make sure you never get left behind while everyone else is talking about the latest insane build or shocking upset. When a team blows an engine, pulls off a miracle pass, or finds a way to squeeze out just a few more horsepower, you’ll be the first to know.

The battles are heating up, the stakes are higher than ever, and every episode promises more horsepower than the last. Don’t miss a single burnout, dyno pull, or quarter-mile showdown.

Sign up for the Horsepower Wars newsletter today—and make sure you’re in the driver’s seat, not stuck watching from the sidelines.

Scott dreamed of being in the automotive media in high school, growing up around car shows and just down the street from Atco Raceway. The technology, performance capability, and craftsmanship that goes into builds fuels his passion.
