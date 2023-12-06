Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction Cancelled For 2024

For over a decade, Carlisle Auctions has been holding its highly anticipated Winter Collector Car Auction at the Sun ‘n Fun Expo campus of the Lakeland-Linder airport in Lakeland, Florida. The warmer climate and broad scope of cars and trucks offered at the event made it a must-attend opportunity to get the vehicle of your dreams.

The Sun ‘n Fun Expo Center has hosted Carlisle Auctions’ Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction since 2015. The airport venue was unavailable during the dates that the auction was typically held in February, so the auction schedule was moved to March 1-2, 2024.

Upon further consideration, it was identified that a date conflict with the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance put the two events against each other during the same weekend. It was decided to put the Lakeland auction on a one-year hiatus out of respect for those at the Amelia Island event and for those automotive enthusiasts who wish to attend the northeast Florida event.

The Carlisle Auctions team has reported that the Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction will return in 2025. In the meantime, enthusiasts can still find their dream car(s) during the two Pennsylvania-based Carlisle Auctions events still on the schedule for 2024: the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction (April 18-19) and the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction (October 3-4).

As a bonus for 2024, the auction house’s parent company, Carlisle Events, is celebrating 50 years from when it first hosted its very first automotive weekend at the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. To help celebrate, Carlisle Auctions will offer $74 consignment pricing for ANY vehicle built in 1974, that is consigned during this year’s events.

For those seeking to buy a car, Carlisle Auctions still offers online, phone, and in-person bidding during each event. Check out the Carlisle Auctions website or call (717) 960-6400 for more information, schedules, registering to bid, or to consign a vehicle for auction.