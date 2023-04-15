Light Up Your Sniper EFI System With A HyperSpark Master Kit

Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) has gone from being a high-end technology, to something that is used on all kinds of builds. The aftermarket EFI systems that are available can use your standard ignition system to run the engine, but there are better solutions out there. Companies like Holley have created EFI and ignition system solutions that make it easy to convert a muscle car-era engine to fuel injection.

Holley developed its HyperSpark Master Kits to work directly with the Sniper EFI system. The kits come with a wiring harness, HyperSpark coil, HyperSpark ignition box, and HyperSpark distributor. Each of the HyperSpark Master Kits Holley offers have been designed to work with Ford, GM, and Mopar-based engines. This removes any guesswork for the end user on which kit they need to select for their engine.

The only thing that’s easier than selecting the right HyperSpark Master Kit to go with your Sniper EFI system is getting it wired up. Holley has made wiring one of these ignition systems up extremely easy by creating a harness that’s nearly 100% plug-and-play. The harness requires the user to wire the fuel pump into the harness, connect to 12-volt switched power, and the battery. All of the other connections to the Sniper EFI and HyperSpark systems use pre-made connectors. After you’ve wired everything up, you just need to run through the Sniper’s setup process to get the new ignition system working with the EFI system.

Check out this video from Holley where Jeremy Stoermer shows you just how easy it is to hook up a HyperSpark Master Kit. You can see what applications these kits cover right here on Holley’s website.