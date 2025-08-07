LS vs Coyote 3 Set to Kick Off in August 2025

We’re just weeks away from the debut of LS vs Coyote 3, the brand rivalry of all brand rivalries, to kick off Season 4 of Horsepower Wars, presented by Summit Racing. Whether you are talking about the C8 ZR1 versus the Mustang GTD or the engine platforms that power them – loyalists are going to jump on one bandwagon or another (and the Mopar and import guys are wondering why they don’t have a dog in the fight).

In the months leading up to this, the Horsepower Wars team has been working with an awesome group of sponsors including Summit Racing, the official retail partner, to put together some incredible powerplants that are expected to make over 1,200 horsepower each. In years past, LS vs Coyote featured stock cubic-inch, naturally aspirated engines and then a no-holds-barred, boosted approach. In both dyno shootouts, the LS came out on top with strict budgets.

For LS vs Coyote 3 we’ve done away with the budgets and kept it pretty simple. Both builders were asked to use a Gen 3 Coyote and Gen V LT with limited cubic inches and a single 76mm turbo from HP Turbo to see who can make the most horsepower. Late Model Engines was up for the challenge once again, putting together the LT that would push the limits of factory components. Meanwhile, Fast Forward Race Engines followed its well-worn blueprint on the Coyote, which has powered many to the winners circle. These are two builders, at the top of their game, and well-known for building the baddest engines out there.

Forget Ford versus Ferrari, this is Ford versus General Motors. Two American giants, represented by some of the best builders and manufacturers out there. And remember, when the smoke clears from the dyno room on LS vs Coyote 3 – it’s not really over because we are going to find out which one is the fastest on the track in the C10 Shootout. We’ll be debuting new content on EngineLabs and Dragzine every Thursday starting later this month, plus exclusive bonus material on social media. Stay tuned!

Horsepower Wars would like to thanks its sponsors for making this possible including Summit Racing, Holley, Race Winning Brands, COMP Cams, Moroso, ARP, Cometic, Amsoil, Vibrant Performance, HPT Turbo, ICT Billet, ATI Performance, Meziere Enterprises, AFCO Racing, Optima Batteries, Old World Industries/Peak, Strange Engineering, SPAL, Auto Metal Direct, and Wiles Driveshaft.