LS vs Coyote 3 Set to Kick Off in August 2025

scottparker
By Scott Parker August 07, 2025

We’re just weeks away from the debut of LS vs Coyote 3, the brand rivalry of all brand rivalries, to kick off Season 4 of Horsepower Wars, presented by Summit Racing. Whether you are talking about the C8 ZR1 versus the Mustang GTD or the engine platforms that power them – loyalists are going to jump on one bandwagon or another (and the Mopar and import guys are wondering why they don’t have a dog in the fight). 

In the months leading up to this, the Horsepower Wars team has been working with an awesome group of sponsors including Summit Racing, the official retail partner, to put together some incredible powerplants that are expected to make over 1,200 horsepower each. In years past, LS vs Coyote featured stock cubic-inch, naturally aspirated engines and then a no-holds-barred, boosted approach. In both dyno shootouts, the LS came out on top with strict budgets.

For LS vs Coyote 3 we’ve done away with the budgets and kept it pretty simple. Both builders were asked to use a Gen 3 Coyote and Gen V LT with limited cubic inches and a single 76mm turbo from HP Turbo to see who can make the most horsepower. Late Model Engines was up for the challenge once again, putting together the LT that would push the limits of factory components. Meanwhile, Fast Forward Race Engines followed its well-worn blueprint on the Coyote, which has powered many to the winners circle. These are two builders, at the top of their game, and well-known for building the baddest engines out there.

Forget Ford versus Ferrari, this is Ford versus General Motors. Two American giants, represented by some of the best builders and manufacturers out there. And remember, when the smoke clears from the dyno room on LS vs Coyote 3 – it’s not really over because we are going to find out which one is the fastest on the track in the C10 Shootout. We’ll be debuting new content on EngineLabs and Dragzine every Thursday starting later this month, plus exclusive bonus material on social media. Stay tuned!

Horsepower Wars would like to thanks its sponsors for making this possible including Summit Racing, Holley, Race Winning Brands, COMP Cams, Moroso, ARP, Cometic, Amsoil, Vibrant Performance, HPT Turbo, ICT Billet, ATI Performance, Meziere Enterprises, AFCO Racing, Optima Batteries, Old World Industries/Peak, Strange Engineering, SPAL, Auto Metal Direct, and Wiles Driveshaft.

Article Sources

Summit Racing Equipment
https://www.summitracing.com/
(800) 230-3030

More Sources

AFCO Racing & Performance Parts
https://www.afcoracing.com/
(800) 632-2320
AMSOIL
https://www.amsoil.com
(715) 399-6490
ATI Performance Products
https://www.atiracing.com
(800) 284-3433
Auto Metal Direct
https://www.autometaldirect.com
(866) 591-8309
Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045
Cometic Gaskets
https://www.cometic.com
(800) 752-9850
Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553
Meziere Enterprises
https://www.meziere.com
(800) 208-1755
Moroso Performance Products
https://moroso.com/
(203) 453-6571
Optima Batteries, Inc.
https://www.optimabatteries.com/
(888) 867-8462
Diamond Racing Pistons
https://www.diamondracing.net
(586) 792-6620
Strange Engineering
https://www.strangeengineering.net
(847) 663-1701
ICT Billet LLC
https://www.ictbillet.com/
(316) 300-0833
Manley Performance
http://www.manleyperformance.com
(732) 905-3366
SPAL USA
https://www.spalusa.com/
(800) 345-0327
COMP Cams
https://www.compcams.com/
(800) 999-0853
Old World Industries
https://www.owi.com/
Wiles Driveshaft
https://www.wilesdriveshaft.com/
Late Model Engines
https://www.latemodelengines.com
(713) 849-4505
Fast Forward Race Engines
https://www.facebook.com/FastForwardRaceEngines
(727) 847-5777
HPT Turbochargers
https://hptturbo.com
(219) 996-3461
scottparker

About the author

Scott Parker

Scott dreamed of being in the automotive media in high school, growing up around car shows and just down the street from Atco Raceway. The technology, performance capability, and craftsmanship that goes into builds fuels his passion.
Read My Articles

More Stories

LS vs Coyote 3 Set to Kick Off in August 2025

News

LS vs Coyote 3 Set to Kick Off in August 2025

Mustang Week Myrtle Beach 2025 Car Show Classes & Karting

Event News

Mustang Week Myrtle Beach 2025 Car Show Classes & Karting

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading