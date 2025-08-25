Lucas Oil Products Founder Forrest Lucas Passes At 83

andrewwolf
By Andrew Wolf August 24, 2025

Forrest Lucas, the son of Indiana farmers who rose to become a titan in motorsports and the automotive lubricant industry, has died. He was 83.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founder, Forrest Lucas. Forrest’s boundless drive for Lucas Oil, his generosity and love for his family, friends and community defined his life. While we grieve this tremendous loss, we take comfort in knowing his legacy will continue to inspire our team and all who knew him,” the company said in a prepared statement.

Forrest Lucas

Born in 1942 in rural Ramsey, Indiana, Forrest Lucas began as a truck driver and mechanic before experimenting with oil blends to protect engines. That tinkering evolved into a business empire. Lucas and his wife, Charlotte, founded Lucas Oil in 1989, building it into one of the nation’s most recognizable brands in automotive lubricants and fuel treatments. Lucas summed up his philosophy simply: “Building a brand isn’t easy or cheap, but once people tried the product and realized it worked, we had a customer for life.”

His influence extended far beyond the company’s product lines. In 2004, Lucas purchased a dirt track in Wheatland, Missouri, transforming it into Lucas Oil Speedway. The venue soon grew into a full entertainment complex with an off-road course and the world’s first purpose-built lake for drag boat racing. “If it were up to my wife and son, we’d have a dragstrip, too,” Lucas once joked.

Sponsorship was and will always be a significant part of his legacy. From his earliest support of sprint car driver Ricky Logan in 2002 to backing hundreds of grassroots and professional teams each year, Lucas was a steadfast ally of motorsports. The Lucas Oil name has graced entire racing series, including the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, and is even emblazoned on the Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League. Lucas also launched MAVTV, a television network dedicated solely to motorsports.

Forrest Lucas was honored with the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award in August 2024 for his immeasurable contributions to the sport. “Forrest Lucas was a visionary who believed in motorsports from the grassroots up. The NHRA and countless racers are better because of his passion and generosity,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell.

Loading