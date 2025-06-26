Manley Unveils Its Pro Series Aluminum Rocker Arms

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner June 26, 2025

Manley is adding another valvetrain product to its lineup with the Pro Series Billet Aluminum Rocker Arms. These rocker arms have been put through a rigorous development and design process to ensure they’ll provide outstanding performance. If you’re a demanding enthusiast, the Pro Series Billet Aluminum Rocker Arms are for you.

The Pro Series Billet Aluminum Rocker Arms are made from aerospace-grade 2024 billet aluminum. This material provides a great strength-to-weight ratio that assists with minimizing reciprocating mass. Manley puts each rocker arm through CNC machining processes to ensure all the tolerances are correct, and friction is reduced as much as possible.

Here are some additional features of the Manley Pro Series Billet Aluminum Rocker Arms:

  • Heat-Treated and Polished Steel Components: The nose rollers, axles, and trunions are heat-treated and polished to achieve a 60-62 Rockwell hardness, minimizing wear and extending the lifespan of your rocker arms.
  • Anodized Finish: An anodized finish provides an extra layer of protection against corrosion and the harsh conditions found in high-performance engines. This finish ensures that your rocker arms maintain their integrity even under extreme heat.
  • Shot-Peened for Strength: To further enhance strength and reduce stress risers, each rocker arm is shot-peened, ensuring they can handle the high demands of your engine.
  • Rated at 750lbs Open Spring Pressure: These Rocker arms are designed to handle high spring pressures, supporting high-performance valvetrains.

Each set of rocker arms comes with high-quality Poly Locks so they can be securely installed on your cylinder heads. The Pro Series Billet Aluminum Rocker Arms are currently available for small-block Ford, Oldsmobile, small-block Chevy, big-block Chevy, and Pontiac combinations. You can learn more about Manely’s Pro Series Billet Aluminum Rocker Arms right here on the company’s website.

Article Sources

Manley Performance
http://www.manleyperformance.com
(732) 905-3366
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

