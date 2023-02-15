Maradyne Adds Some Horsepower To Its New Website

A functional and aesthetically pleasing website is a must-have item in today’s digital marketplace. Maradyne High Performance Fans recently refurbished its website by changing its look and adding some serious e-commerce horsepower. This new site is also packed with educational content that will assist users in making the best product choice possible.

Maradyne’s electric cooling fans can be found in all kinds of high-performance vehicles around the world. Maradyne also makes other products including fan accessories, heaters, heater accessories, and various specialty items. The new Maradyne website makes it super easy to see all of these products and helps you select the right ones for your specific application.

Jim Kahl from Maradyne explains how the company approached designing this new website.

“Our goal was to update the overall look and format of the website to make it easier to navigate. We also wanted the website to be user-friendly, which was an important part of the update to the e-commerce side of the site. We really wanted to make purchasing products directly from us easier. The dealer locator feature was also improved to make it more accurate and robust.”

The new website has also been outfitted with additional features to help customers with their current or future projects. An expanded photo gallery was folded into the website to show different ways you can use Maradyne products. There’s also a section that has linked installation videos and articles about Maradyne products that customers can check out. Maradyne made a concentrated effort to improve the Help section of the website with more FAQs, a glossary of terms, and product instructions.

You can check out the new Maradyne High Performance website by clicking right here.