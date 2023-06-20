Maximize Traction With The AZ850 And AZ850DR From Atturo Tires

Tires are a critical component because they’re ultimately what connects your ride to the road. You can’t go out and buy any old tire for your high-performance vehicle and expect it to reach its full potential. Atturo Tires developed its AZ850 and AZ850DR tires for modern performance vehicles so they can use every ounce of horsepower they have on tap.

If you own a performance-oriented SUV, CUV, sport truck, or modern muscle car the AZ850 is the perfect tire for your application. The AZ850 uses an asymmetric tread design that has different inside and outside contours that provide optimal balance across the entire face of the tread. This design also distributes the contact patch pressure evenly, this improves the comfort of your ride and the handling.

The AZ850 tire is made of a special summer-focused compound that was created by Atturo’s tire engineers. This compound reduces the AZ850’s rolling resistance, thus allowing it to run cooler at elevated speeds. Currently, the AZ850 is available for 18-22” wheels in metric sizes. You can get the AZ850 in 235-335mm widths that will fit 6.5-12.5” wheel widths.

Joe Gomez from Atturo Tires adds some additional details about the AZ850 tires.

“A vehicle manufacturer will always choose tires to highlight a vehicle’s performance attributes down to every tire’s basic function, including proper load carrying capacity. The Atturo AZ850s have Load Indexes of 96 to 123, including a 12 ply-rated LT-Metric application. If we take a look inside, we’ll see performance engineering features including an industry category staple known as a joint-less nylon band. The nylon cap covers the AZ850’s steel belts and as the tire warms, the nylon restricts the belts’ movement anchoring the contact patch to the pavement when consistency is needed the most. The security of a consistent footprint will remind customers why they chose their vehicles.”

If you’re looking for maximum traction at the drag strip, the AZ850DR is the tire for you. This drag radial was specifically designed for the track and is DOT approved. Atturo created the AZ850DR for modern performance muscle cars, SUVs, and trucks.

“The AZ850DR’s ability to provide traction and stability comes from its extra-wide shoulder blocks and wide center rip. The AZ850DR is currently being offered in 11 sizes covering 18 to 20” rim diameters mounted on wheel widths from 9.0” to 12.5”. Section widths of 275 to 335mm are supported by aspect ratios of 30, 35, and 40. Paired with a complementing size of AZ850s for the front of your traditional muscle car, customers will have a great tire package that will allow them to enjoy their vehicle’s performance,” Gomez says.

