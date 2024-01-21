New Eddie Motorsports Leather-Wrapped Billet Steering Wheels

Get a firm grip on your ride’s styling and personalization with Eddie Motorsports’ new leather-wrapped, billet aluminum steering wheels. Eddie Motorsports is now offering a Full Wrap Series of billet aluminum steering wheels. These new leather-wrapped steering wheels are the perfect solution for car enthusiasts who love the feel of rich leather along with the strength and personalization of billet aluminum.

These stylish steering wheels are crafted with precision using high-quality 6061 T6 aluminum, ensuring durability and a sleek design. The Full Wrap Series is available in two luxurious materials: black automotive-grade leather or Alcantara suede, providing two comfortable grip options for drivers.

These new leather-wrap steering wheels are available in 13 1/2- and 15-inch diameters. Eddie Motorsports offers further customization with seven durable finishes and a variety of billet designs, allowing car owners to match their steering wheels to their vehicle’s aesthetic. The nine-bolt mounting pattern ensures a secure fit and Eddie Motorsports offers a variety of billet steering wheel hubs in various finishes to make mounting the wheel to your column quick and easy.

Whether cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, Eddie Motorsports’ Full Wrap Series billet aluminum steering wheels combine style and performance for a driving experience like no other. Upgrade your ride with these meticulously crafted steering wheels that blend cutting-edge technology with a touch of leather-wrapped elegance. Check out the complete line of steering wheels on the Eddie Motorsports website and put all that fully wrapped style and performance at your fingertips.