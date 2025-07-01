ARP’s Reduced-Wrenching Bolts Solve Tight Space Problems

Every mechanic and DIY builder knows the frustration of a bolt that’s almost impossible to reach. You can see it, but there’s no room to get a standard socket or wrench onto the head. Leading fastener manufacturer ARP addressed this common headache with its new line of reduced-wrenching bolts. The concept behind these bolts is simple but effective. ARP manufactures them with a head that is smaller than the standard size for a given bolt diameter. This provides the extra clearance needed for a socket or wrench to fit in tight engine bays or chassis locations.

For example, ARP now offers its 3/8-inch diameter bolts with the option of a smaller 3/8-inch or 7/16-inch head. Likewise, their 7/16-inch diameter bolts are available with smaller 7/16-inch or 1/2-inch wrenching heads. While the bolt heads are smaller, ARP ensures there is no compromise on strength. The company offers these bolts in two high-quality materials: polished stainless steel and black oxide-coated 8740 chrome-moly steel. Both options are nominally rated at a tensile strength of 180,000 psi, which ARP notes is a full 20 percent stronger than typical Grade 8 hardware. Like all ARP products, these bolts are forged, heat-treated, and precision machined in-house in the USA to high-quality control standards.

ARP offers these problem-solving bolts in a wide variety of sizes to suit many different applications. Customers can choose between traditional hex heads or 12-point heads for better tool engagement. The 3/8-inch diameter bolts are available in underhead lengths ranging fr1/2 an inup to 5 inches. The 7/16-inch bolts are offered in lengths from 1.5 inches to 5 inches. ARP sells these bolts in convenient five-packs, sorted by size, making it easy for builders to stock their shops with just the fasteners they need for a specific project.