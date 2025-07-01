ARP’s Reduced-Wrenching Bolts Solve Tight Space Problems

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong July 01, 2025

Every mechanic and DIY builder knows the frustration of a bolt that’s almost impossible to reach. You can see it, but there’s no room to get a standard socket or wrench onto the head. Leading fastener manufacturer ARP addressed this common headache with its new line of reduced-wrenching bolts.reduced wrenching bolts by ARPThe concept behind these bolts is simple but effective. ARP manufactures them with a head that is smaller than the standard size for a given bolt diameter. This provides the extra clearance needed for a socket or wrench to fit in tight engine bays or chassis locations.

For example, ARP now offers its 3/8-inch diameter bolts with the option of a smaller 3/8-inch or 7/16-inch head. Likewise, their 7/16-inch diameter bolts are available with smaller 7/16-inch or 1/2-inch wrenching heads.black reduced wrenching bolts by ARPWhile the bolt heads are smaller, ARP ensures there is no compromise on strength. The company offers these bolts in two high-quality materials: polished stainless steel and black oxide-coated 8740 chrome-moly steel. Both options are nominally rated at a tensile strength of 180,000 psi, which ARP notes is a full 20 percent stronger than typical Grade 8 hardware. Like all ARP products, these bolts are forged, heat-treated, and precision machined in-house in the USA to high-quality control standards.

ARP offers these problem-solving bolts in a wide variety of sizes to suit many different applications. Customers can choose between traditional hex heads or 12-point heads for better tool engagement. The 3/8-inch diameter bolts are available in underhead lengths ranging fr1/2 an inup to 5 inches. The 7/16-inch bolts are offered in lengths from 1.5 inches to 5 inches. ARP sells these bolts in convenient five-packs, sorted by size, making it easy for builders to stock their shops with just the fasteners they need for a specific project.black bolt sockets

Article Sources

Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045

More Stories

ARP’s Reduced-Wrenching Bolts Solve Tight Space Problems

New Products

ARP’s Reduced-Wrenching Bolts Solve Tight Space Problems

Jay Leno Celebrates The CHP Mustang Legacy With Dave Pericak

News

Jay Leno Celebrates The CHP Mustang Legacy With Dave Pericak

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading