ATI Performance Dampers Strengthen Ford 7.3 Godzilla Engines

Got a Ford Super Duty with the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8? Or maybe you’re swapping that monster of an engine into a project car. If so, you know it’s a powerhouse. But even the best engines can benefit from improved protection and performance, and that’s where ATI Performance Products comes in with its Super Dampers for Ford Godzilla engines.

Factory harmonic dampers (you might know them as balancers) are fine for everyday driving. But let’s be real, most of us aren’t just driving a Godzilla every day without dropping the hammer. We’re towing heavy, hitting the trails, or racing a high-performance project. And that’s where the stock dampers fall short. They are not designed for that kind of punishment. ATI’s Super Dampers (PN 918073) feature a 6-inch, five-ring inertia weight and exceed SFI 18.1 Safety Certification, providing peace of mind even under extreme conditions.

Super Dampers feature a billet aluminum shell and a 4140 heat-treated steel hub to ensure maximum durability. They also maintain the OEM drive diameter and location for direct replacement. Unlike some aftermarket dampers that require modifications, the ATI Super Dampers are designed for a straightforward installation. It retains the OEM drive sizes and features laser-etched timing marks, plus a single 3/16-inch keyway.

Now, this isn’t about bolting on a bunch of extra horsepower. It’s about protection. The ATI Super Dampers smooth engine vibrations across the entire rpm range, safeguarding your engine’s internals. That means longer engine life and less chance of breakage, especially when you are pushing the engine’s output beyond the factory parameters.

If you’re planning on pushing your 7.3-liter Godzilla past the factory limits, whether in a Super Duty, a van, or a custom build, an upgraded damper like the ATI Super Damper for the Godzilla engine is a worthwhile investment. It provides crucial protection and allows you to safely extract every ounce of performance from Ford’s impressive 7.3-liter pushrod powerplant.