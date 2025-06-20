BMR Bumper Support Reduces S650 Front-End Weight

If you’re trying to push the S650 Mustang faster down or around the track, you know that every pound matters, especially when it is hanging on the nose of the car. BMR Suspension offers a solution to put your S650 on a diet. The company’s lightweight front bumper support is designed for street performance, drag racing, and road racing applications.

The factory front bumper support on the Mustang is a heavy steel unit, designed primarily to pass low-speed crash standards. For a performance car, it’s just dead weight in the worst possible spot. BMR’s new front bumper support (P/N BSF771) replaces that weighty piece with one made from 1.25-inch chrome-moly tubing, which offers a high strength-to-weight ratio.

The BMR front bumper support weighs only 1.4 pounds. By simply swapping out the stock unit for the BMR support, an owner can shave a total of 8.6 pounds off the front of a 2024-and-newer Mustang. Taking that much weight off the nose can make the car feel more responsive and quicker to turn in at an autocross or road course event. For drag racers, less weight up front helps with weight transfer to the rear tires on launch, which can contribute to better 60-foot times.

The installation also allows for the removal of the factory radiator shutter control assembly, shedding even more unnecessary weight from the front of the vehicle. BMR designed the support as a direct bolt-on part. There is no cutting or welding required to install the support, and the company says the job should only take an hour or two.

The BMR front bumper is made in the USA and comes in either a red or black hammertone powder coat finish, so it looks good right out of the box and is protected from the elements.