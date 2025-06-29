BMR’s New Rear Shock Mount Fixes S650 Mustang Weak Point

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong June 29, 2025

If you’ve taken your new S650 Mustang to an autocross or a track day, you’ve probably felt it. The car is fast and capable, but when you really start to push it, you can find the limits of some factory parts. One of the potential weak points in the chassis is the stock upper rear shock mount, which can fail under the heavy loads of performance driving. BMR Suspension now offers a heavy-duty replacement designed to solve that problem.

The factory mounts are made from stamped steel with soft rubber bushings, which are great for a quiet ride on the street but can flex and even break under racing conditions. A failure here can cause serious handling and control issues. BMR’s new Rear Shock Mounts (P/N SM770) are a much stronger solution, built from heavy-duty steel plate and supplied with high-strength Grade 8 hardware. The biggest upgrade is the replacement of the soft rubber bushing with a high-quality, Teflon-lined rod end. This creates a solid, precise connection point for the top of the shock.

BMR Suspension Rear Shock Mounts for 2024-Current S650 Mustangs

Getting rid of the flex from the stock rubber piece means the shock can do its job more effectively, which gives the driver a more direct and predictable feel for what the rear suspension is doing. Many performance parts with solid bearings can add extra noise and vibration to the car. To address this, BMR’s design includes O-rings to help minimize any NVH increases during both normal street driving and performance use.

BMR designed these mounts for street performance, drag racing, and road racing applications. The company, which proudly designs and manufactures its products in the USA, offers the mounts in either a red or black hammertone powder coat finish.

For S650 Mustang owners who are serious about performance driving, this new rear shock mount can help strengthen a known weak point in the chassis. It’s a simple modification that can provide more confidence to push the car harder, knowing a key suspension component has been seriously reinforced.

Article Sources

BMR Suspension
https://www.bmrsuspension.com/
(813) 986-9302

