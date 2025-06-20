Dial In Your Mustang’s Grip With Strange Double-Adjustable Struts

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong June 20, 2025

For many owners of 1987-2014 Mustangs, upgrading the front suspension is a top priority to improve handling, perfect the stance, or control front-end lift at the drag strip. Strange Engineering offers an all-in-one package that bundles their double-adjustable struts with all the necessary hardware to get the job done in one shot.

The core of the kit, priced at $1,350 and sold under part number (P/N S2000FM), is a pair of Strange’s double-adjustable struts. These allow a user to tune how the strut extends and compresses completely separately. This means you can set it up for quick weight transfer on a drag launch and also control how the car handles bumps on a rough road.

For 1987-2004 models, Strange also offers a version of the strut with a 2-inch longer stroke for specific applications. Since it’s a full coilover setup, adjusting your Mustang’s ride height is part of the package.

The kit includes quality Hyperco springs, which come in a Deep Blue powder coat. The standard spring is a 14-inch unit, with a 150-pound rate being a common choice, but 12-inch springs are also available upon request. Strange even includes a Torrington bearing kit to make those ride height changes much smoother and prevent spring bind. 

double adjustable struts

To help dial in the alignment for high-speed stability, the package also comes with a caster/camber kit that is specific to the Mustang’s model year. These plates use spherical bearings instead of the original soft rubber bushings for more precise control. Strange does note that because these bearings are solid, they may transmit more road noise into the car.

There are a few things for owners of newer models in this range to keep in mind. On 2005-2014 Mustangs, these struts do not have the stock mounting tabs for things like the sway bar, brake lines, or ABS sensors. The company also says that they will not clear factory GT500 Shelby wheels. For earlier cars from 1987-1993, the kit is designed to fit V8 spindles only.

For enthusiasts wanting total control over a Mustang’s front end, this Strange Engineering package provides all the pieces needed to adjust damping, ride height, and alignment. It’s a direct way for owners to fine-tune their car’s handling while achieving the exact stance and tire clearance they seek.

Article Sources

Strange Engineering
https://www.strangeengineering.net
(847) 663-1701

More Stories

Fortify Your Fox Or Fox-4 With Full-Length Subframe Connectors

New Products

Fortify Your Fox Or Fox-4 With Full-Length Subframe Connectors

BMR Bumper Support Reduces S650 Front-End Weight

New Products

BMR Bumper Support Reduces S650 Front-End Weight

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading