Dial In Your Mustang’s Grip With Strange Double-Adjustable Struts

For many owners of 1987-2014 Mustangs, upgrading the front suspension is a top priority to improve handling, perfect the stance, or control front-end lift at the drag strip. Strange Engineering offers an all-in-one package that bundles their double-adjustable struts with all the necessary hardware to get the job done in one shot.

The core of the kit, priced at $1,350 and sold under part number (P/N S2000FM), is a pair of Strange’s double-adjustable struts. These allow a user to tune how the strut extends and compresses completely separately. This means you can set it up for quick weight transfer on a drag launch and also control how the car handles bumps on a rough road.

For 1987-2004 models, Strange also offers a version of the strut with a 2-inch longer stroke for specific applications. Since it’s a full coilover setup, adjusting your Mustang’s ride height is part of the package.

The kit includes quality Hyperco springs, which come in a Deep Blue powder coat. The standard spring is a 14-inch unit, with a 150-pound rate being a common choice, but 12-inch springs are also available upon request. Strange even includes a Torrington bearing kit to make those ride height changes much smoother and prevent spring bind.

To help dial in the alignment for high-speed stability, the package also comes with a caster/camber kit that is specific to the Mustang’s model year. These plates use spherical bearings instead of the original soft rubber bushings for more precise control. Strange does note that because these bearings are solid, they may transmit more road noise into the car.

There are a few things for owners of newer models in this range to keep in mind. On 2005-2014 Mustangs, these struts do not have the stock mounting tabs for things like the sway bar, brake lines, or ABS sensors. The company also says that they will not clear factory GT500 Shelby wheels. For earlier cars from 1987-1993, the kit is designed to fit V8 spindles only.

For enthusiasts wanting total control over a Mustang’s front end, this Strange Engineering package provides all the pieces needed to adjust damping, ride height, and alignment. It’s a direct way for owners to fine-tune their car’s handling while achieving the exact stance and tire clearance they seek.