Eddie Motorsports’ Safe And Stylish CNC Fire Extinguisher Bracket

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong May 16, 2025

It’s easy to get caught up in horsepower and cool looks when building a car, but safety gear like a fire extinguisher is a must-have as well — even to display at some car shows. Having that extinguisher bracket mounted securely and easy to grab in a hurry matters, and Eddie Motorsports offers a CNC-machined aluminum bracket for one-pound extinguishers that aims to do exactly that.Eddie Motorsports extinguisher bracketEddie Motorsports says its bracket stands out thanks to its clever design. The company CNC-machines each bracket from tough, 6061-T6 aluminum for strength and a precise fit. A neat feature is that builders can mount it anywhere they need it, providing lots of installation flexibility.

Here’s how it works: one part of the bracket clamps tightly and permanently around a compatible, 1-pound extinguisher (which Eddie Motorsports sells separately). That assembly then snaps into a base that bolts to the vehicle with four fasteners. If an emergency arises, a quick-release pin allows the driver or passenger to yank the extinguisher free in a second.Eddie Motorsports extinguisher bracketTo match different styles, Eddie Motorsports offers the bracket in a machined-aluminum finish, a highly polished version, or in a range of durable, Fusion-coated colors. Units specifically designed for roll bar mounting are on the way soon.

A well-made CNC aluminum part, like this Eddie Motorsports extinguisher bracket, isn’t just for looks; it’s about having that important piece of equipment held securely but still ready to grab instantly when accidents happen. It adds real protection and a bit more peace of mind when you’re out there driving.

Article Sources

Eddie Motorsports
https://www.eddiemotorsports.com
(888) 813-1293

