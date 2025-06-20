Anyone who has driven a 1979 to 2004 Ford Mustang knows its biggest weakness often isn’t the engine — it’s the flexible platform. That shaky, loose feeling when you push it hard comes from the chassis itself twisting under load. The team at Maximum Motorsports argues that before you touch any other part of the suspension, you need to fix this core problem with a good set of subframe connectors. These Mustangs have separate front and rear subframes, with only the floorpan connecting them. This setup allows the whole car to act like an uncontrolled fifth spring, which hurts handling and ride quality. Subframe connectors are strong steel tubes that are welded to the underside of the car, directly connecting the front and rear subframes.

This makes the entire chassis much more solid and lets the shocks and springs do their jobs properly. A stiffer chassis means the car responds better when you turn the wheel and launch harder at the drag strip because engine power goes to the tires instead of being wasted twisting the car’s body. It even makes the car more comfortable by bracing the front seats and stopping them from rocking on the flexible floor.

Maximum Motorsports created the first full-length style of connectors many years ago. The company’s latest XL Series uses taller rectangular tubing that the company says is 95-percent stiffer than standard, shorter connectors.

The design is smart, too. The tubes are tucked up high so they don’t hang any lower than the stock exhaust system, meaning you don’t lose any ground clearance. They are also strong enough to be used as jacking rails, letting you lift the car from anywhere along their length.

For any Fox, SN95, or New Edge Mustang owner, adding a set of quality subframe connectors like these is a foundational fix. Maximum Motorsports offers its Full-Length Subframe Connectors for $249.97. Take note that Maximum Motorsports points out a special installation requirements for 1996-1998 Cobra owners, so make sure to review the company’s website.