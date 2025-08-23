FuelTech Releases 170 lb/hr Injector with EV6 Connector

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong August 23, 2025

Anyone building a high-horsepower engine knows the headache of finding the right injectors. You need big flow, but you also need them to work with modern electronic control units and whatever fuel you plan on running. FuelTech‘s new 170 lb/hr injector, which uses the common EV6 Connector, is aimed squarely at solving that problem for both street and dedicated race builds.FT Injector 170 lb/h - EV6 Connector Red Version (4)

Big Flow with Modern Simplicity

This short-length injector flows a healthy 170 lb/hr (1,785 cc/min) at 43.5 psi, which is enough fuel to support some serious power. The best part for many builders is that it’s a high-impedance injector. That means you can often ditch the extra peak-and-hold driver box some low-impedance injectors require, which cleans up the wiring in your engine bay and simplifies the installation.FT Injector 170 lb/h - EV6 Connector Red Version (3)

Unmatched Fuel Compatibility and the EV6 Connector

One of the biggest standout features is its ability to handle just about any fuel you can pour into a tank. It’s fully compatible with pump gas, ethanol, and methanol, but it’s also built to be compatible with nitromethane, nitropropane, MTBE, and ETBE. The injector’s EV6 Connector uses silver-plated terminals, which is a quality touch for ensuring a solid and reliable electrical connection.FT Injector 170 lb/h - EV6 Connector Red Version (2)

Built for Harsh Environments

FuelTech designed this injector for use with aggressive fuels, so the company built it with corrosion-resistant guts for a longer life. The company also pairs it with a USCAR (EV6) plug, which the industry knows for its toughness and high water resistance. These are the kinds of durability details that matter in a race car engine bay, where everything gets hot, wet, and constantly vibrated.FT Injector 170 lb/h - EV6 Connector Red Version

A Versatile Tool for High Horsepower

At $199 each, the FT Injector 170 lb-hr is a new go-to option for builders who need flexibility without sacrificing reliability. FuelTech offers it in either red or limited-edition gray, and sells them individually or in matched sets of four or eight. For anyone putting together a serious fuel system, it’s a solid new tool for the job.FT Injector 170 lb/h - EV6 Connector Gray Limited Edition

 

Article Sources

FuelTech
https://www.fueltech.net
(855) 595-3835

