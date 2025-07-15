IDIDIT’S Cruise Control Kit For The Carb Crowd

caeceykillian
By Caecey Killian July 15, 2025

Whether you’re working with a traditional small-block or a modern crate engine that’s been converted to a carb, there’s still room for some comfort behind the wheel. Long drives and highway cruising don’t have to mean hovering your foot over the throttle for hours. That’s exactly why IDIDIT offers a cruise control kit for non-computerized engines (P/N 3100020000).

cruise control

This kit is a solid solution for anyone running a mechanical setup. It doesn’t require a factory computer or aftermarket EFI system to work. All it needs is a tach signal and a speed input. If you’re running a cable-driven speedometer and a traditional distributor, you’re already in business.

Where this really shines is in its simplicity. The system is designed around mechanical compatibility, not digital integration. There’s no need to tie into a vehicle network, flash an ECU, or decode wiring from three different harnesses. You won’t need to change how your engine runs. Just add the included module, wiring, and throttle linkage, and the cruise control is good to go.

This setup works just as well in a bone-stock classic as it does in a swapped project. Say you’ve got an LS, Coyote, or even a modern HEMI, but you’re ditching the factory intake in favor of a carb. You can still have cruise control. That’s the beauty of this system. It follows your build, not your software.

It’s also built to integrate neatly with the rest of your interior. The included control switch fits cleanly with most ididit steering columns, and there are options for direct-mount stalks or aftermarket dash switches depending on how you want it to look. No mismatched plastic boxes bolted to the dash or hanging wires that look out of place in a period-correct car.

Whether you’re setting up a street-driven pro-touring build or just want to make that old highway hauler easier to live with, this kit checks the right boxes. It’s functional, easy to install, and won’t interfere with the rest of your mechanical systems.

For those of us who like to build cars that feel the way they’re supposed to and drive them the way they were meant to, this is a simple upgrade that makes long miles a lot more comfortable.

