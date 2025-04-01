IDIDIT’s Lightweight Pro-Fab Steering Column For Fox Mustang Racers

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong April 01, 2025

For Fox Mustang owners hitting the track, every single pound matters, especially the weight hanging over the front wheels. Finding ways to simplify components while improving driver connection is key in competitive driving. IDIDIT offers a dedicated solution for these racers with the introduction of their new Pro-Fab steering column.

Specifically designed for 1987-1993 Mustangs destined for racing applications, this Pro-Fab column carries an MSRP of $329, this column targets serious competitors looking for functional weight savings and compatibility with racing-standard hardware. IDIDIT emphasizes this product is strictly “Not for street use,” indicating it likely omits features required for road legality, focusing purely on-track performance.

The column’s headline feature is its extremely low weight. IDIDIT engineered the Pro-Fab column to weigh under 4.5 pounds when fully stripped down. Replacing the heavier factory steering column with this ultra-lightweight unit helps reduce mass from the vehicle, which is particularly beneficial for improving front-end responsiveness, weight distribution, and overall agility on track – very important factors in drag racing, autocross, or road course use.

Pro-Fab steering column by IDIDIT Performance

Beyond saving weight, IDIDIT focused on practical racing needs. The column features a 3/4-inch smooth output shaft. This common racing specification readily accepts the quick-release steering wheel hubs preferred by many racers. These systems allow for easier driver entry and exit, especially in cars with full cages, offer theft deterrence in the paddock, and enable easy swapping of different steering wheels.

The installation process also appears streamlined for DIY builders, as IDIDIT designed the Pro-Fab column to utilize the factory dash mounting points and connect directly to the factory intermediate shaft. This simplifies everything compared to fitting universal race columns, saving valuable time and fabrication effort in the workshop. What a welcome feature for racers building or upgrading their Fox Mustangs for competition.

While removing street car amenities makes it unsuitable for road driving, this Pro-Fab steering column provides Fox Mustang racers a direct path to shedding weight. Optimizing the steering system with a lightweight, purpose-built component like this enhances the direct connection between the driver and the track, contributing to a more focused and maybe faster racing experience for 1987-1993 Mustangs.

Article Sources

IDIDIT
https://www.ididit.com/
(517) 424-0577

