Anyone who has tried to launch a modified 1979-2004 Mustang with serious power knows the struggle. You get violent wheel hop, the car wants to go sideways, and your 60-foot times are all over the place. The stock four-link rear suspension just wasn’t designed to handle the abuse. Team Z Motorsports offers a complete solution in the form of its Grip Series #1 package.

This complete kit is essentially a total rear suspension overhaul in a box designed specifically for drag racing. The package includes a set of Team Z’s double-adjustable upper and lower control arms. For builders, this adjustability is key, as it allows them to get under the car and change the suspension geometry, like the instant center and pinion angle, to dial in the car for how it launches best at the track.

To keep the car planted and stop the body from twisting on a hard launch, the package also includes one of the company’s Xtreme Duty Anti-Roll Bars.

Another important part of the setup is the set of shocks. Team Z worked with Strange Engineering to include custom-valved, double-adjustable shocks in the kit. The custom valving is specific to this application, and the double adjustability means racers can fine-tune compression and rebound settings independently. This allows for quick changes to adapt to different track conditions or how the car is behaving that day. The shocks are paired with Team Z’s own stock location drag springs.

The idea behind the Grip Series #1 is to give Mustang owners a set of parts that are engineered to work together from the start. The goal is to eliminate the guesswork and create a rear suspension that can finally handle the power many of these classic Mustangs are making today. For the owners of 1979-2004 classic Mustangs who are tired of fighting for traction, a complete system like this can truly change the car’s behavior.