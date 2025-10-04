Melling’s Ford Godzilla V8 Valve Lifter Kit Is A Complete Solution

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong October 04, 2025

Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 has made a massive impact since its debut, quickly becoming a favorite for heavy-duty trucks and a popular swap for project cars thanks to its simple pushrod design and huge potential. As these engines begin to accumulate serious mileage, the need for reliable valvetrain components becomes important.

Stepping up to meet that demand, Melling Engine Parts has just released its new, all-inclusive Valve Lifter Kit specifically for these workhorse engines. This kit (P/N JBK-8200) is now available and is engineered to be the single-box solution that professional technicians have been waiting for, saving time and guesswork on a crucial engine service.

One of the biggest hassles during a major engine repair is sourcing all the correct small parts. Melling eliminates that headache by bundling everything required for a complete lifter replacement. Inside the box, you’ll find a full set of 16  hydraulic-roller lifters (P/N JB-6600), enough for every intake and exhaust valve.Valve Lifter KitTo ensure they operate correctly and stay aligned, the kit also includes four lifter guides (P/N MLG106) for the front and rear positions. Using a matched set of components from a single manufacturer, like Melling, ensures perfect compatibility and takes the guesswork out of the repair or fresh build.

For any shop or builder aiming to restore the quiet, reliable performance of a 7.3-liter Godzilla engine, this new Valve Lifter Kit delivers not just the necessary parts, but also the peace of mind that comes from using a trusted name in engine components.

Article Sources

Melling Engine Parts
https://www.melling.com/
(517) 787-8172

More Stories

Melling’s Ford Godzilla V8 Valve Lifter Kit Is A Complete Solution

New Products

Melling’s Ford Godzilla V8 Valve Lifter Kit Is A Complete Solution

First Factory Mustang RTR Set To Break Cover This Month

News

First Factory Mustang RTR Set To Break Cover This Month

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading