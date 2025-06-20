Moser’s Built-To-Order M88 Is A Robust Rearend For Your Project

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong June 20, 2025

The Ford 8.8-inch rearend is a go-to for many car builders, but it has a well-known breaking point when big power is involved. For those pushing serious horsepower in their projects, Moser Engineering offers its M88, a heavily upgraded take on the classic 8.8-inch design that keeps the convenient size but adds a lot more strength.

Moser began by creating a brand-new housing cast from strong nodular steel, similar to what it uses for its much larger 12-bolt and Dana 60-style rearends. They added more material and reinforcement webbing where the stock ones are known to be weak.

The small factory axle tubes are replaced with much stronger 3-inch diameter, quarter-inch wall DOM steel tubes. The Moser M88 Package also includes heavy-duty oversized main caps, which help direct forces back into the housing itself.  The design even features improved oiling channels to help the gears and bearings survive under hard use.Moser M88 PackageSince Moser builds the M88 to order, customers can get it configured for their specific project. The company offers multiple axle spline counts — from 28 up to 35 — and the choice between using C-clips or a safer press-on bearing setup. Builders can buy just the bare housing, a housing and axle combo, or a complete package that includes a differential, ring and pinion, pinion yoke, studs, and seals, all set up with quality Timken bearings.

In these packages, the differential comes assembled, but the axles and any optional brake kits are shipped loose for the customer to install.  For those wanting a fully assembled unit, Moser directs customers to its MusclePak line of rearends. 

The retail price for a complete Built to Order package starts at $3,223, and it comes in bare metal, with powder coating available as an option. Moser does have an important note for Factory Five kit car builders: the M88 requires aftermarket brakes. If you want to use Factory Five’s brake kit, you must order the entire rearend assembly directly from them.

For anyone who has outgrown the strength of a stock Ford 8.8, the Moser M88 package is a seriously beefed-up option that is certainly worth a look, and the built-to-order option allows ordering just what your project needs to put its power to the pavement.

Article Sources

Moser Engineering
https://www.moserengineering.com/
(260) 726-6689

More Stories

Fortify Your Fox Or Fox-4 With Full-Length Subframe Connectors

New Products

Fortify Your Fox Or Fox-4 With Full-Length Subframe Connectors

BMR Bumper Support Reduces S650 Front-End Weight

New Products

BMR Bumper Support Reduces S650 Front-End Weight

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading