Moser’s Built-To-Order M88 Is A Robust Rearend For Your Project

The Ford 8.8-inch rearend is a go-to for many car builders, but it has a well-known breaking point when big power is involved. For those pushing serious horsepower in their projects, Moser Engineering offers its M88, a heavily upgraded take on the classic 8.8-inch design that keeps the convenient size but adds a lot more strength.

Moser began by creating a brand-new housing cast from strong nodular steel, similar to what it uses for its much larger 12-bolt and Dana 60-style rearends. They added more material and reinforcement webbing where the stock ones are known to be weak.

The small factory axle tubes are replaced with much stronger 3-inch diameter, quarter-inch wall DOM steel tubes. The Moser M88 Package also includes heavy-duty oversized main caps, which help direct forces back into the housing itself. The design even features improved oiling channels to help the gears and bearings survive under hard use. Since Moser builds the M88 to order, customers can get it configured for their specific project. The company offers multiple axle spline counts — from 28 up to 35 — and the choice between using C-clips or a safer press-on bearing setup. Builders can buy just the bare housing, a housing and axle combo, or a complete package that includes a differential, ring and pinion, pinion yoke, studs, and seals, all set up with quality Timken bearings.

In these packages, the differential comes assembled, but the axles and any optional brake kits are shipped loose for the customer to install. For those wanting a fully assembled unit, Moser directs customers to its MusclePak line of rearends.

The retail price for a complete Built to Order package starts at $3,223, and it comes in bare metal, with powder coating available as an option. Moser does have an important note for Factory Five kit car builders: the M88 requires aftermarket brakes. If you want to use Factory Five’s brake kit, you must order the entire rearend assembly directly from them.

For anyone who has outgrown the strength of a stock Ford 8.8, the Moser M88 package is a seriously beefed-up option that is certainly worth a look, and the built-to-order option allows ordering just what your project needs to put its power to the pavement.