New Forgeline Wheel Coating Kit With ZyClear Technology

A New Standard in Wheel Protection

Forgeline has joined forces with ZyClear to launch the all-new Clear Gloss Wheel Coating Kit, a breakthrough in protecting wheels against the elements. Designed for enthusiasts who want to keep their wheels looking pristine, the new Forgeline wheel coating kit uses ZyClear’s advanced thin-film technology to defend against brake dust, UV discoloration, corrosion, and oxidation without compromising appearance.

Unlike traditional clear powder coats that can cloud polished aluminum, ZyClear applies as a 4–6 micron thin coating, remaining virtually invisible while still providing long-lasting protection. Available as both a spray-on and wipe-on application, it creates a non-stick surface that makes cleaning as simple as rinsing with clean water.

Tested and Proven Durability

ZyClear’s effectiveness isn’t just a marketing claim, it has been backed by extensive lab testing. Forgeline’s materials engineers exposed polished aluminum wheel components to more than 3,400 hours of salt spray testing. The results showed virtually no damage to parts treated with ZyClear, demonstrating the coating’s ability to handle extreme conditions.

Because the film is so thin, it preserves the natural shine of polished aluminum, a major advantage over clear powder coats, which tend to dull the finish. The Forgeline wheel coating makes it especially appealing for owners of raw polished wheels, which are notoriously vulnerable to oxidation and road chemicals.

We need a way to protect aluminum from road chemicals, especially for raw polished aluminum parts that are more vulnerable to oxidation. ZyClear gives us an affordable solution that will not dull or obscure the shine of a highly-polished finish, unlike a clear powder coat. —Dave Schardt, Forgeline president

DIY-Friendly And Affordable

One of ZyClear’s biggest advantages is its accessibility. The kit is designed for easy at-home application and comes complete with everything needed: surface cleaner, the ZyClear coating, two lint-free towels, and protective rubber gloves. Each kit treats up to five wheels and lasts for two years or more before requiring reapplication of the Forgeline wheel coating.

Forgeline president Dave Schardt is enthusiastic about the product’s potential: “We need a way to protect aluminum from road chemicals, especially for raw polished aluminum parts that are more vulnerable to oxidation. ZyClear gives us an affordable solution that will not dull or obscure the shine of a highly polished finish, unlike a clear powder coat. And it makes wheel cleaning so much easier. Every wheel, definitely every polished wheel, should be treated with ZyClear.”

For enthusiasts who take pride in their wheels, the Forgeline ZyClear collaboration offers a simple, proven, and affordable way to maintain a showroom-quality shine with minimal upkeep.