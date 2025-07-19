SPEC Super Twin Clutch Is Built For Big-Power 2018+ Mustangs

You just bolted a supercharger onto your Mustang GT, and the car feels like a completely different animal. You roll into the throttle, the boost hits, and then you feel it. The clutch starts to slip. All that new power is useless if you can’t get it to the ground, turning your high-horsepower build into a source of frustration. SPEC Clutch created its ST-Trim Super Twin Clutch Kit with Flywheel to solve that exact problem for high-horsepower 2018 to 2024 Mustangs. This is a serious clutch for serious power. It’s a purpose-built system engineered to handle an incredible 1,500 lb-ft of torque, so it’s more than ready for almost any nitrous-injected, supercharged, or turbocharged setup you can dream up. The Super Twin name means it uses two clutch discs instead of the factory’s single disc. This design provides a massive increase in clamping force and surface area, making sure the power gets to the transmission efficiently without the slip and shudder that can plague a lesser clutch under extreme load. It’s built for durability under the most demanding conditions.

To handle the intense heat from repeated hard launches or track use, SPEC uses carbon friction material for the discs. This material offers superior heat resistance compared to conventional discs, so SPEC designed the clutch not to fade after a few hard passes at the drag strip or during a lapping session on a road course. The kit also includes a lightweight aluminum flywheel. Replacing the heavy stock flywheel reduces the engine’s rotational mass, allowing it to rev quicker and sharpening throttle response for a more connected and athletic driving feel. Building a high-horsepower engine is only half the battle. A clutch that can handle the torque is a required part of the equation. SPEC’s Super Twin Clutch Kit with Flywheel provides the strength needed to finally put all that power to the ground, giving owners a reliable way to complete their build, backed by a 120-day limited warranty for peace of mind.