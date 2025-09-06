SPE’s Billet Radiator Hose Adapters Make Godzilla Swaps Easier

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong September 06, 2025

If you’ve ever tried to stuff a 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 into something it wasn’t meant for, you’ve probably cursed at the factory radiator hose routing. It points straight up and gets in the way of aftermarket intake manifolds, custom plenums, or even just closing the hood. The team at SPE Motorsport clearly ran into the same problem, because they just dropped a set of billet AN adapters that fix that issue and seriously clean up the entire cooling system.

SPE’s 7.3-liter Godzilla Billet Upper and Lower Radiator Hose AN Adapters kit gives you a set of black-anodized billet-aluminum adapters that replace the cheap-looking plastic factory pieces. The new adapters have -16AN ORB threads, so you can finally run custom lines instead of fighting with bulky rubber hoses and worm clamps. It’s the kind of professional-looking upgrade that makes a custom engine bay look truly finished.SPE's New 90-Degree Thermostat Housing for Godzilla SwapsThe real magic, however, is the upper housing. SPE designed it with a 90-degree, low-profile outlet. That means instead of pointing up at the sky, your upper radiator hose now shoots out to the side, giving you a ton of extra room for a high-rise intake or just helping you clear the hood in a tight swap. It’s a smart design that solves one of the packaging headaches of a Godzilla project. For a simple and leak-free installation, they even made sure the new adapters use the stock factory O-rings.

For anyone building a car with a Godzilla V8, this kit is a genuine problem-solver. It cleans up the look of your engine bay and fixes a frustrating clearance issue that can stop a project dead in its tracks. It’s one of those well-thought-out parts that just makes a builder’s life easier and makes the final product that much better.

Article Sources

SPE Motorsport
https://www.spemotorsport.com/
724-520-4773

