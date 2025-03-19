The Secret Weapon Against Gas Fumes From Your Classic Car

By Caecey Killian March 19, 2025

Let’s talk about something every classic car owner knows too well — those stubborn gas fumes that won’t quit. You know, the ones  that make your garage smell like a gas station and has your significant other giving you the side-eye every time you pull in.

But here’s the good news: those days might be over.

Tanks Inc. has introduced the modern fuel vapor canister, a clever little device that is revolutionizing the experience for vintage vehicle enthusiasts. At first glance, it might not look like much — just a black box about 10 inches long. But inside that unassuming package is some seriously smart engineering that’ll keep fuel vapors where they belong: in your fuel system, not your nose.

Gas Fumes

Here’s how it works: During those hot summer days, fuel naturally expands and releases fumes. Instead of these fumes escaping into the air (and your garage), the canister captures them using activated carbon filters. When the temperature drops or your engine’s running, fresh air gets pulled back through the system, returning those captured fuel molecules right back where they came from. Imagine it as a system that captures and releases gas vapors.

But what makes these canisters particularly clever is their thoughtful design. They’ve got a spring-loaded compensator that keeps the carbon compressed, preventing it from getting beaten up by engine vibrations. The elliptical shape isn’t just for looks—it adds strength and pressure resistance. And those large filters at each end? They’re specifically designed to keep the airflow smooth while making sure the carbon stays put.

Ya Gotta Have Options, Right?

You’ve got two options to choose from, and the choice is pretty straightforward. If you’re mounting it anywhere except the engine bay, the standard version, P/N FVC516, will do just fine. But if you’re tight on space and need to tuck it under the hood, spring for the heat-shielded model, P/N FVC516-HS. Both versions can handle temperatures from a frigid -40 to a toasty 176 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can mount them any way you please thanks to their clever “floating bracket” design.

Gas Fumes

With a 5/16-inch vent hose connection, installation is simple, but remember to keep liquids out. While these canisters are tough little units, they work best when they’re dealing with vapors only. Think of them like a sponge: They’re great at handling gas vapors, but once they get soaked with liquid fuel, they can’t do their job properly.

These canisters are an obvious upgrade for anyone tired of the persistent fuel smell or looking to add a modern touch to their classic ride. They’re built tough, engineered smart, and most importantly, they work. Now you can finally park your pride and joy in the garage without turning it into an impromptu gas station.

