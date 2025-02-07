Upgrade Your Ride With An Eddie Motorsports Half-Wrap Steering Wheel

When you are driving the steering wheel is the one part that you interact most with. It might also be the one aspect of your project that you’ve given the least thought. However, upgrading the steering wheel can not only improve the aesthetics of your interior, but also deliver a better feel while driving.

If your ride deserves a custom steering wheel, Eddie Motorsports offers several options to upgrade your ride, Eddie Motorsports offers a wide range of full- and half-wrap steering wheels, including this 13 1/2-inch Half-Wrap Limit Steering Wheel is CNC machined from 6061-T6 billet aluminum and fitted with a half-wrap grip made from synthetic leather, which is available in black, white, gray, red, tan, or woodgrain. They can also be ordered with custom vinyl or leather wraps to match your interior.

Available in raw machined, polished, or Fusion coat colors — including Bright Clear Protective Fusioncoat Finish, Matte Black Fusioncoat Finish, Gloss Black Anodize Finish, Gloss Black Fusioncoat Finish, Clear Anodize (Matte Silver) Finish, Bright Blue Fusioncoat Finish, Bright Red Fusioncoat Finish, Bright Purple Fusioncoat Finish, Gloss White Fusioncoat Finish, and Bronze Fusioncoat Finish — these wheels accommodate a range of vehicles, Eddie Motorsports offers installation and horn adapters compatible with GM, Ford, and Mopar vehicles. The Half Wrap Limit Steering Wheel 13-1/2 carries a price tag of $215.