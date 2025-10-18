Vortech’s V-13 94C Supercharger Is Ready For 1,500 HP

October 18, 2025

For every racer and street enthusiast who has pushed the legendary Vortech V-7 to its absolute limit, the question has always been: what’s next? Vortech Superchargers has an answer in the form of its V-13 94C supercharger head unit, a heavy-duty, all-billet unit designed to be the next logical step for serious horsepower.

The V-13 94C delivers huge power in a familiar package, making it a simple upgrade for existing Vortech users. It’s capable of supporting over 1,500 horsepower and 35-plus psi of boost, a jump from the V-7 series that is good for 1,000 to 1,400 horsepower depending on the configuration. Vortech made the upgrade path straightforward by giving the V-13 the same bolt pattern as its previous small gearcase superchargers. For many applications, builders can simply swap out their old head units for the new V-13 94C supercharger and immediately have a higher power ceiling to work with.

V-13 94C Supercharger Head Unit

The V-13’s impressive power potential comes from its tough construction and race-derived technology. The entire gear case and cover are machined from billet aluminum for maximum strength. Internally, a larger impeller shaft and bigger bearings ensure stability and durability under the extreme loads of a 1,500-plus horsepower engine. The real secret weapon, however, is the impeller design, which it shares with Vortech’s proven V-30 94C race supercharger. This brings technology once reserved for dedicated race cars to a broader audience of high-performance enthusiasts.

V-13 94C Supercharger Head Unit (2)

Priced at $6,359.99 and available in satin, polished, or black finishes, the V-13 is a serious piece of hardware for those who are done playing games. It combines the convenience of a direct bolt-on upgrade with the hardcore durability of a race-bred component. For anyone who has maxed out their current V-7 setup and needs a reliable path to four-digit power, this new supercharger head unit represents the next chapter for their build.

Article Sources

Vortech Engineering
https://vortechsuperchargers.com/
(805)-247-0226

