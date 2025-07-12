Wilwood’s ProSpindle Hub Kit Solves Custom Car Stance Issues

Getting the stance right on a custom hot rod or race car is a top priority for any builder. But getting the car low often means fighting with suspension geometry and running into limits on what brakes and wheels will fit. Wilwood’s front spindle kit is designed to solve this struggle.

The company’s aluminum 2-inch Drop Front ProSpindle Hub kit is based on the popular and highly versatile Mustang II-style spindle blueprint, a design familiar to countless builders. Wilwood begins with a forged aluminum spindle for a combination of strength and low weight. The design incorporates a 2-inch drop, which helps builders achieve that low, aggressive stance on their projects without negatively affecting the steering geometry.

A key feature for performance vehicles is the strengthened radial caliper mounts. Wilwood designed these to handle the significant stopping power generated by their large brake kits, giving drivers confidence in their setup. The spindle is paired with a precision-machined steel hub that comes with a modern, sealed wheel bearing.

Wilwood designed this kit for an easy installation process and to reduce the need for future maintenance, like packing wheel bearings. For wheel versatility, the hub comes with a dual bolt pattern, drilled for both the popular 5-on-4.75-inch and 5-on-4.50-inch lug patterns.

The ProSpindle Hub kit is compatible with a series of Wilwood brake kits, accommodating rotors from 12.19 to 15 inches, paired with either four- or six-piston calipers. For builders using modern electronics, the spindle also comes standard with a VR-style port for ABS applications. The kit, which includes a bolt-on steering arm for common front-steer setups, has a suggested retail price of $479.96.

For anyone building a hot rod, street rod, kit car, or even a dedicated drag car, this ProSpindle kit offers a strong foundation for their front suspension. It provides a direct way to get a lowered stance and improved handling, while also allowing for a wide range of fitment options for popular wheels and modern big brake systems.