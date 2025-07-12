Wilwood’s ProSpindle Hub Kit Solves Custom Car Stance Issues

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong July 12, 2025

Getting the stance right on a custom hot rod or race car is a top priority for any builder. But getting the car low often means fighting with suspension geometry and running into limits on what brakes and wheels will fit. Wilwood’s front spindle kit is designed to solve this struggle.

The company’s aluminum 2-inch Drop Front ProSpindle Hub kit is based on the popular and highly versatile Mustang II-style spindle blueprint, a design familiar to countless builders. Wilwood begins with a forged aluminum spindle for a combination of strength and low weight. The design incorporates a 2-inch drop, which helps builders achieve that low, aggressive stance on their projects without negatively affecting the steering geometry.

A key feature for performance vehicles is the strengthened radial caliper mounts. Wilwood designed these to handle the significant stopping power generated by their large brake kits, giving drivers confidence in their setup. The spindle is paired with a precision-machined steel hub that comes with a modern, sealed wheel bearing.

Wilwood's ProSpindle Hub Kit

Wilwood designed this kit for an easy installation process and to reduce the need for future maintenance, like packing wheel bearings. For wheel versatility, the hub comes with a dual bolt pattern, drilled for both the popular 5-on-4.75-inch and 5-on-4.50-inch lug patterns.

The ProSpindle Hub kit is compatible with a series of Wilwood brake kits, accommodating rotors from 12.19 to 15 inches, paired with either four- or six-piston calipers. For builders using modern electronics, the spindle also comes standard with a VR-style port for ABS applications. The kit, which includes a bolt-on steering arm for common front-steer setups, has a suggested retail price of $479.96.

For anyone building a hot rod, street rod, kit car, or even a dedicated drag car, this ProSpindle kit offers a strong foundation for their front suspension. It provides a direct way to get a lowered stance and improved handling, while also allowing for a wide range of fitment options for popular wheels and modern big brake systems.

Article Sources

Wilwood Engineering
https://www.wilwood.com
(805) 388-5434

More Stories

Wilwood’s ProSpindle Hub Kit Solves Custom Car Stance Issues

New Products

Wilwood’s ProSpindle Hub Kit Solves Custom Car Stance Issues

This Ford Bronco Raptor 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 Swap Is Factory Clean

Features

This Ford Bronco Raptor 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 Swap Is Factory Clean

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading