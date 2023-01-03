Nitrous Outlet Expands To Provide Race Car Parts For Race Car People

Nitrous Outlet has long been recognized as a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry regarding the design, innovation, and application of nitrous systems in motorsports. Many people may not know that the company’s CEO/Owner, Nitro Dave Vasser, started by reselling performance parts, installing parts, and tuning vehicles.

Seeing a void in the nitrous system market, Nitro Dave created Nitrous Outlet and began designing his own nitrous parts, accessories, and systems. The dedication to research and development has taken Nitrous Outlet to the front of the industry.

Having cemented himself and Nitrous Outlet as a leader in the nitrous market and not one to sit idly by, Nitro Dave has turned his focus and energy to other voids that he sees in the performance aftermarket space. It seems as though he has come almost full circle. Although this time, instead of reselling other companies’ performance parts, he is putting the R&D efforts into his own parts to sell.

The 2022 PRI show was a big one for Dave and Nitrous Outlet. It was enormous both in terms of all the new parts lines that Dave and his team launched this year, and the physical display footprint of everything he brought to PRI was huge! In talking with Dave during PRI, he explained that his goal is to listen to his customers to see where there are opportunities to provide either a better part or design parts to fill a void. So let’s dive into these new brands and see what coming in 2023!

860 Performance

The 860 Performance brand is all about providing performance parts and tools to fill the needs of racers. The brand originally started with vapor bleed crossover kits for LS engines. As customers express their needs, it continues to grow and expand its parts offerings. There are bar-mount battery brackets, steering column mounts for digital dashes, tools for making stainless steel hard lines, hose end assembly kits, and more. Coming in 2023 will also be a line of trailer accessories to address the needs of racers.

My favorites are the adjustable AN wrenches designed specifically for gripping AN fittings and the double-ended AN wrenches that feature AN sizes on one end and standard sizes on the other end, so you no longer need to have two wrenches in your hands when working with hoses and fittings.

Flo Supply

When it comes to fuel delivery, Flo Supply aims to be your one-stop shop for fittings, hose ends, hoses, and the tools needed for making all of your hoses. The visual appeal of the entire Flo Supply product line is that everything comes in sexy matte black, which goes well with any color you are likely to find in an engine bay.

Flo Supply also fabricates chiller tanks for air-to-water intercooler systems that are baffled, vented catch tanks or burn-down tanks that are baffled to prevent slosh out, and catch cans that are also baffled. In addition, Flo Supply fabricates fuel cells that feature a first-of-its-kind billet cap with a built-in rollover valve to allow venting of the cell while preventing leakage in the event of a rollover.

While they do carry standard sizes for the fuel cells, chiller tanks, and burn-down tanks, one of the big things that put Flo Supply ahead of others is that they are more than happy to meet the racer’s needs and can fabricate the tanks and cells to whatever dimensions a racer might request. The fuel cells can also be ordered in either stainless steel or aluminum.

Another thing that racers expressed a need for was tubing to fabricate cold side systems on boosted applications. So Flo Supply answered and offers aluminum tubing bends, half donuts, and welded donuts for tight radius situations in diameters from 3/4-inch up to 5-inch. Dave informed us that Flo Supply will also be stocking stainless steel tubing for fabrication headers and hot side systems.

Meth Headz

This particular division of Nitro Dave’s, LLC has been around for about a year and a half. However, Dave now feels that the brand is in a position where it’s now time to really promote the products that are being developed. Until now, the Meth Headz brand built methanol injection systems for racers. Each system is custom fabricated to fit in the racer’s intake manifold.

Dave told us that they are now focused on developing complete bolt-on methanol injection systems for street cars that will address the shortcomings of similar products currently on the market. Methanol-specific pumps, spray nozzles, and accessories are all in development at Meth Headz. So look for the product line to expand by leaps and bounds in 2023.

Your One-Stop Race Shop

After speaking with Dave during PRI and walking through the monstrous booth he and his team set up, it appears that in 2023 if you need anything related to the movement of fuel or air on your race car or street car, then look no further than Nitro Dave’s. As with Nitrous Outlet, all of the brands’ product lines are constantly growing according to the needs of racers. And if there’s something you need that no one offers, give Nitro Dave a call, and he may develop exactly what you’re looking for.