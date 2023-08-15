PRI Membership Offers Wide-Ranging Benefits

The Performance Racing Industry (PRI) is revolutionizing the motorsports with its groundbreaking membership program. Available to all racers and motorsports enthusiasts, the PRI Membership aims to foster unity within the community and protect the sport through collective advocacy. By joining forces with PRI, members gain access to a host of exclusive benefits, creating an unparalleled experience in the racing community.

PRI Pro Membership offers an array of advantages tailored to elevate your involvement in the racing industry. As a Pro Member, you gain entrance to the highly anticipated PRI Show, where you can immerse yourself in the latest innovations and connect with industry professionals. But the benefits don’t stop there. By being part of PRI, you become a crucial contributor to the Save Our Racecars Advocacy initiative. Through your membership, you actively support the fight to protect the racing community and ensure its continuous growth, both in the United States and on the international stage.

PRI Pro Members also have the privilege of being included in the Performance Racing PAC. This gives you a platform to voice your concerns and advocate for policies that safeguard the future of the sport. Additionally, Pro Members enjoy a 10% discount on PRI merchandise, allowing you to proudly display your allegiance to the racing community. With a subscription to the digital edition of PRI Magazine, you stay up to date with industry news, trends, and insights. The PRI eNewsletter keeps you informed with regular updates and exclusive content.

As a Pro Member, you gain posting access on the PRI Jobs Board, a valuable resource for exploring career opportunities within the racing industry or finding qualified candidates for your business. And let’s not forget the tangible benefits—a membership card and a welcome packet that symbolize your affiliation with PRI, along with PRI stickers to showcase your support.

For those seeking an even more elevated membership experience, PRI Champion Membership delivers an unparalleled level of engagement. Champion Members enjoy all the benefits of Pro Membership, with some exciting additions. With an enhanced 25% discount on PRI merchandise, you can proudly don PRI-branded apparel and accessories. You also receive a print subscription to PRI Magazine, indulging in the tangible pleasure of flipping through its pages.

Champion Members continue their participation in the Save Our Racecars Advocacy and Performance Racing PAC, amplifying their impact on the protection and growth of the racing community. In addition to posting access on the PRI Jobs Board, Champion Members gain exclusive entertainment discounts and invitations to events tailored specifically for them. A PRI Swag Pack further showcases their dedication, featuring a range of PRI-branded items.

Students can also benefit from special memberships, which includes inclusion in the Performance Racing PAC, access to the PRI Magazine Digital Edition and the PRI jobs board, subscription to the PRI eNewsletter, PRI Membership card and welcome packet, and PRI Racing decals. All PRI memberships also deliver access to discounts and preferred pricing from more than 25 top brands in the industry.

PRI Membership serves as a platform for the racing community to display their passion and pride for the industry. By uniting under PRI’s banner, members actively contribute to addressing the challenges and needs faced by the racing world. This includes supporting racetracks to prevent closures, advocating for the racing community against legal threats, and providing educational programs that empower businesses and racers to succeed.

Membership with PRI is open to everyone, regardless of their role in the racing world. Whether you are a racer, enthusiast, service provider, or devoted fan, PRI invites you to join this exceptional community. Business Members can extend PRI Membership to their employees, ensuring that the entire team can benefit from the advantages offered. Upgrade options to Champion Membership are also available to further enhance your membership experience.

Take the leap and become a member of Performance Racing Industry today. Embrace the power of unity, protection, and growth as we navigate the thrilling world of racing together.

Pro, Champion, and Student memberships cost $40 $250, and $20, respectively.

Business Membership

As a business owner in the racing industry, you may be wondering how you can maximize your impact and unlock opportunities for growth. Look no further than becoming a PRI Business Member. By joining the esteemed community, you gain access to a wide range of exclusive benefits that will elevate your business and position you for success.

One of the key advantages of PRI Business Membership is the access to the PRI Legal Support Hotline. With this invaluable resource, you can seek assistance from PRI’s knowledgeable staff, gaining insights and information on legal issues affecting racing businesses. While PRI does not offer specific legal advice, they do provide updates, reports, and best practices to keep you informed and prepared.

Legislative advocacy is another crucial aspect of PRI’s mission to protect the racing community. As a Business Member, you have the opportunity to support the PRI Washington, D.C. office as well as local and state representation for the industry. By working together, businesses and PRI champion policies that promote the growth and sustainability of racing both in the United States and internationally.

PRI Education is committed to providing educational programming and training for racing professionals and enthusiasts. As a Business Member, you gain enhanced access to these invaluable resources, equipping you with the knowledge and skills to excel in your field. Additionally, PRI Business Members receive industry research reports, covering important topics in the business of racing. Stay ahead of the curve with these exclusive insights.

To facilitate growth and networking within the racing community, PRI offers a central platform—the PRI Jobs Board—where Business Members can post industry jobs. This connects you with a pool of talented individuals who are passionate about the industry and can contribute to the success of your business. We believe in fostering opportunities for career development and growth.

And let’s not forget the PRI Trade Show, the ultimate gathering for racing professionals. As a Business Member, you enjoy a 10-percent discount on your booth space when exhibiting at the PRI Trade Show. This discount alone can offset a portion of, or even your entire annual membership fee. It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase your products and services to a captive audience and forge valuable connections.

But that’s not all. PRI is continuously developing additional member benefits that will be rolled out in the coming months. This ensures that your PRI Business Membership remains a dynamic and evolving resource, tailored to the needs of the racing community.

Moreover, your PRI Business Membership unlocks access to the SEMA Garage Training Center and Installation, offering you a cutting-edge facility for honing your skills and staying up to date with the latest industry advancements. You also gain access to industry research reports provided by SEMA Market Research, industry databases, and reseller data exports provided by SEMA Data, and a variety of professional development training opportunities provided by SEMA Education.

By joining PRI, you can connect with automotive employees and candidates in the PRI Career Center, facilitating recruitment and talent acquisition. Additionally, you have the opportunity to become a member of the Motorsports Parts Manufacturer’s Council, a SEMA/PRI Council Membership available to you for only $100.

PRI Business Membership is the foundation for supporting and building the racing community. PRI’s centralized membership organization provides the resources and support you need to thrive in the industry. PRI is dedicated to promoting and protecting racing, and your membership ensures that mission is upheld.

Embrace the benefits of PRI Business Membership today and position your business for unparalleled growth and success in the racing industry. Together, business members and PRI can make a lasting impact and propel the sport we love to new heights.