QA1 Acquires Speedtech Performance

Two performance suspension powerhouses joined forces when QA1, a manufacturer of a variety of suspension upgrades for cars and trucks, announced it had acquired substantially all of the assets of Speedtech Performance. Known for its innovative and high-performing chassis, Speedtech Performance has been the go-to source for enthusiasts seeking optimum handling for the street or track.

We are excited to leverage their proven expertise to expand full chassis solutions to our customers. – Melissa Scoles, QA1

Situated in a 30,000-square-foot, full-service facility in St. George, Utah; Speedtech Performance performs completely in-house design, manufacturing, and distribution. The company has over 300 uniquely manufactured parts in its product lines and remains dedicated to further developing parts for new applications.

“We look forward to building on the innovation, products, and brand that has been created at Speedtech Performance,” says Melissa Scoles, President and CEO of QA1. “We are excited to leverage their proven expertise to expand full chassis solutions to our customers.”

With the announcement of this acquisition, QA1 announced that the Speedtech Performance brand will continue operating out of its St. George, Utah facility with its existing team, ensuring continuity for both its employees and customers. Roger Maniscalco, co-founder of Speedtech with Black Foster, will remain with the team and will lead the sales and marketing efforts for the brand.

The joining of these two powerhouses of performance handling is sure to make two great product lines better. You can check out QA1’s official press release of the acquisition HERE. And, be sure to check out all the awesome products offered by both companies at QA1.net and speedtechperformance.com.