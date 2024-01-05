QA1 Acquires Speedtech Performance

By Andy Bolig
By Andy Bolig January 05, 2024
Speedtech Performance and QA1 logos

Pro touring suspension innovator Speedtech Performance is now part of QA1. The two companies will continue to create high-performing suspension components for enthusiasts and their rides.

Two performance suspension powerhouses joined forces when QA1, a manufacturer of a variety of suspension upgrades for cars and trucks, announced it had acquired substantially all of the assets of Speedtech Performance. Known for its innovative and high-performing chassis, Speedtech Performance has been the go-to source for enthusiasts seeking optimum handling for the street or track.

We are excited to leverage their proven expertise to expand full chassis solutions to our customers. – Melissa Scoles, QA1

Situated in a 30,000-square-foot, full-service facility in St. George, Utah; Speedtech Performance performs completely in-house design, manufacturing, and distribution. The company has over 300 uniquely manufactured parts in its product lines and remains dedicated to further developing parts for new applications.

“We look forward to building on the innovation, products, and brand that has been created at Speedtech Performance,” says Melissa Scoles, President and CEO of QA1. “We are excited to leverage their proven expertise to expand full chassis solutions to our customers.”

Speedtech Performance trailer

Speedtech Performance’s name has become synonymous with the pro touring crowd and its components and chassis are designed to perform both on the track and the street.

With the announcement of this acquisition, QA1 announced that the Speedtech Performance brand will continue operating out of its St. George, Utah facility with its existing team, ensuring continuity for both its employees and customers. Roger Maniscalco, co-founder of Speedtech with Black Foster, will remain with the team and will lead the sales and marketing efforts for the brand.

The joining of these two powerhouses of performance handling is sure to make two great product lines better. You can check out QA1’s official press release of the acquisition HERE. And, be sure to check out all the awesome products offered by both companies at QA1.net and speedtechperformance.com.

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
