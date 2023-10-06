RC Components Reveals New “Impulse” Drag Race Wheel Design

Popular drag racing and muscle car wheel manufacturer RC Components today dropped a brand new wheel design, known as Impulse, that delivers a fresh take on the company’s lineup of sleek wheels.

The Impulse line, like all of RC’s Comp Series drag racing/automotive wheels, will come in Polished, Eclipse (black with raw Aluminum), Solid Black, Chrome, and Eclipse Prism (black with polished aluminum) finishes. The rear wheel center is available in all the current offsets, including the “Deuce,” which features 2 inches of offset built into the wheel center. Rears are available in most sizes from 15 x 8 inches to 16 x 16 inches, and fronts can be purchased in sizes from 15 x 3.5 inches to 17 x 4.5 inches. Rears come in beadlock or non-beadlock.

It is a sick design! People are already hitting us up freaking out over it and we just revealed it today,” said RC Components’ RJ Clutter. “Our goal is to never stopping innovating, and keep bringing the people what they want.”

You can browse RC Components’ entire lineup of automotive wheels here, including their RC Comp series race wheels, the Street King and Street Fighter series, and the new F5 one-piece forged 16 x 16 wheels.