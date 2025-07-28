For anyone dreaming of a career turning wrenches in the high-stakes world of professional motorsports, getting the right training is everything.

The School of Automotive Machinists & Technology (SAM Tech), a Houston-based institution, has been a go-to destination for aspiring engine builders for 40 years. Now, the school has received major recognition on both a national and local level, cementing its reputation as a leader in high-performance education. In their first-ever national ranking of trade schools, USA Today and the data firm Statista recognized SAM Tech’s excellence by placing it on their list of America’s Top 250 Vocational Schools.

This national honor highlights the school’s long-standing impact on the skilled trades and its role in producing top-tier talent for the automotive industry. The said recognition comes on the heels of local acclaim, as the Houston Business Journal also recently named SAM Tech the number two Trade School in the Houston area. These awards are a reflection of the school’s focused, hands-on approach. For four decades, SAM Tech has offered specialized programs you won’t find at a typical community college, including Block Machining, Cylinder Head Machining, CNC Machining, and EFI Calibration.

SAM Tech designed this rigorous curriculum with one goal in mind: preparing students for elite careers in the performance motorsports industry.

Graduates of the school are a common sight in the paddocks of NASCAR, NHRA, and other top-tier racing series. The school also holds approval to train veterans and proudly accepts the GI Bill. “It’s an honor to be recognized nationally and locally for the work we do.” He added that the school’s mission has always been “to equip students with the knowledge and skills to succeed in high-performance industries,” said Brian Massingill, Vice President of SAM Tech.

These dual awards serve as a powerful validation of SAM Tech’s 40-year legacy. It’s a place that has created a direct pipeline from the classroom to the winner’s circle, proving time and again that it is one of the premier training grounds for the next generation of master engine builders and machinists.