Save 10% During The Ron Francis Wiring July 4th Sale

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner July 03, 2023

Ron Francis Wiring has everything you need to finish wiring your project vehicle. If you’re getting ready to start the wiring process, Ron Francis Wiring wants to save you some cash during the Independence Day holiday. You can get 10% off all orders from Ron Francis Wiring until July 5th at 8:00 am EST.

Since 1974, Ron Francis Wiring has provided automotive enthusiasts with high-quality electrical components for their builds. Because let’s face it, anything you can get for your project that will make the wiring portion of the build easier is worth the investment. The team at Ron Francis Wiring wants to make sure you not only have the product you need, but the support as well to make wiring your project as easy as possible.

Ron Francis Wiring offers several different wiring harness systems that will work on a wide range of projects. You can get something simple like the Bare Bonz series, all the way to the Model-Specific Express Series for your specific application. These kits come with almost everything you need to wire your ride. Ron Francis Wiring also offers fuel injection wiring harness systems, wiring harnesses for racing applications, and much more.

So, if you want to save some money on your wiring project head over to the Ron Francis Wiring website right here and place your order. Ron Francis Wiring will be closed on Tuesday 7/4/23 and will be back on Wednesday 7/5/23. Please note, wiring kit orders take from six to eight weeks to fulfill.

