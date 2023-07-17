Save Big During Silver Sport Transmissions July Sale

If your ride has the magical third pedal, chances are Silver Sport Transmissions (SST) has something you need. What if you want to convert your car to a stick shift ride, or need to upgrade some gear? SST has you covered and is running some great sales until 7/31/2023 which you should take advantage of before it’s too late!

There are a lot of moving parts in a manual transmission system, and most of these parts are items that will need maintenance or replacement at some point. SST carries a full line of clutches, flywheels, hydraulics, and more that will ensure your ride will always slide right into gear. If you want to upgrade your current shifter, SST has its own line of STX shifters that work with numerous applications. You can score a 10% off discount on parts like these and many more during the SST sale.

SST is truly a one-stop driveline shop thanks to its various transmission kit offerings. The kits that SST has created make it easy to complete a manual transmission conversion or upgrade thanks to everything that’s included. There’s no need to hunt for hardware, random parts, or design a crossmember yourself, SST will ship all of that to you. During the July sale, you can get up to $200 off certain complete TREMEC TKX and Magnum kits.

The 10% discount and $200 off sale ends July 31st. Some restrictions do apply. You can learn more about this sale, get a quote, and see everything SST has to offer right here on the company’s website.