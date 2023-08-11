FiTech has been a big part of the EFI revolution and helped make it possible for classic cars owners to enjoy the benefits of fuel injection. If you’re thinking about making the switch to EFI, FiTech’s August Summer Sale can make it more affordable. FiTech has numerous products on sale for the entire month of August.

FiTech’s product line covers a wide range of applications. FiTech offers throttle body fuel injection systems, port injection systems, tune port injection systems, and much more. You can also get kits from FiTech that include everything you need to complete an EFI conversion. If you have questions about what system will best fit your application don’t worry, FiTech has a team of technical experts that are available via phone or e-mail to make the process easy.

FiTech understands that not every build is the same, and you might need different parts than what’s included with one of its EFI kits. The fuel delivery and ignition offerings from FiTech are available to those who need to create their own custom EFI system. FiTech’s fuel and ignition system parts can be used to create an EFI system for your standard street cruiser, or a high-performance monster that is going to make some serious horsepower.

The FiTech Summer Sale covers throttle body EFI systems, LS systems, master kits, fuel delivery parts, and much more. Anything covered by the sale is marked as such on the website from now until August 31, 2023. You can save up to $350 on certain parts, so it’s well worth your time to check this sale out. You can see everything FiTech has to offer and learn more about the sale right here.