Seal Up Your Ride With DEI ATAC Seam Sealer

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner June 24, 2025

There’s nothing more satisfying than reaching the final build stages of a project vehicle. One thing that needs to be on the checklist is sealing up the interior of the vehicle before it’s finished. Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) created its ATAC Seam Sealer for this exact purpose.

Seam sealer is used to fill the gaps and seams between the body panels and floor on the interior of a vehicle. You want to add the seam sealer to reduce noise and keep the elements out of a vehicle’s interior. That also includes smoke after you finish a tire-roasting burnout.

The ATAC Seam Sealer can be applied to bare metal, along with primed or painted surfaces. DEI designed the ATAC Seam Sealer to work on steel, aluminum, and fiberglass. If you want to paint over the ATAC Seam Sealer, that can be done after it cures for about an hour. The seam sealer won’t harden or crack after it has finished drying, thanks to its urethane-based formula.

ATAC Seam Sealer doesn’t require mixing, so you can apply it directly from the tube. That means you won’t need any special tools to apply the seam sealer inside your vehicle. The seam sealer won’t sag, shrink, or crack after it has finished drying, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying it.

If you’re trying to make sure the inside of your project vehicle stays dry and quiet, you’ll want to check out DEI’s ATAC Seam Sealer. You can learn more about this product right here on DEI’s website.

brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

