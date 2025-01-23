Shelby Strikes Back With 2025 GT350, R-Model, & Trans Am Spec Racer

With the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, as the backdrop, Shelby American announced the return of the Shelby GT350 and GT350R for the 2025 model year. The company also teased the creation of a new spec racer designed to compete in the Trans Am series, where Shelby saw road racing success with its Mustang in the mid-1960s.

While the Shelby GT350 street car is civilized enough for a daily commute, the Shelby GT350R was built for the serious weekend track warrior… — Vince La Violette, Shelby American

“Sixty years ago, the Shelby GT350 marked a new chapter in performance and motorsports history,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “It was Shelby’s first model based on the Ford Mustang, the perfect follow-up to the ground-breaking Shelby Cobra. Shelby American poured its performance expertise into the 1965 Mustang, turning it into an iconic international sports car. We followed the same strategy for 2025 and collaborated with industry leaders to create this very special Shelby car.”

Unlike the most recent factory GT350 offerings there is no flat-plane crank or unique engine variant. Instead, the 2025 Shelby GT500 is available with either a naturally aspirated, 480-horsepower Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter or the same engine topped by a Shelby Performance/Whipple twin-screw supercharger that elevates its output to a brawny 810 horsepower.

“We increased horsepower by almost 70 percent, tuned the suspension, opened up the exhaust, smoothed the aerodynamics, and gave it more sex appeal,” said Vince LaViolette, Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer at Shelby American. “The styling is based on functionality, giving the Shelby GT350 a purposeful look. However, the suspension is still supple enough to drive every day without sacrificing comfort.”

Available with an automatic or manual transmission, the 2025 Shelby GT350 plants the power with the help of suspension enhancements, including upgraded springs and sway bars that lower its ride height and rein in body roll. A Borla cat-back exhaust lets it breathe and sound more muscular in the process. It also includes a litany of aerodynamic and aesthetic upgrades (see sidebar).





Just like in 1965, Shelby American is set to build 562 examples of the GT350. Pricing for the supercharged version kicks off at $109,999 including the car, but if a blown Shelby GT350 isn’t enough for you, that total number includes 36 R-models that remain street-legal but sharpen the GT350’s on-track performance.

R Is For Race





“While the Shelby GT350 street car is civilized enough for a daily commute, the Shelby GT350R was built for the serious weekend track warrior,” said La Violette. “Embracing the character of the 1965 competition model Shelby, our focus was on lightening the car, sharpening the performance, and keeping it cool on the road course.”

Turn-Key Trans Am If the news of a street-going, 830-horsepower Shelby GT350R wasn’t exciting enough, there is another model on the way that is built specifically for the road course. Shelby American and Turn Key Automotive/Motorsports are partnering on a track-only version of the GT350R aimed squarely at the Trans Am series, where Shelby saw much of its early success. “Along with capturing the FIA sports car world championship in 1965, Shelby-built cars and teams won Trans Am championships in 1966 and 1967,” Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby and board member of Carroll Shelby International, said. “Along the way, Shelby American beat some of the best racing teams in the world. We’re excited to return Shelby to racing with a car built to compete, and win, through our association with Turn Key.” The two companies plan to develop the car this year and field one in competition during the 2026 racing season with Jack Rinke, a Turn Key Development Engineer, behind the wheel. “We’re pleased that Shelby American is returning to race in Trans Am,” Aaron Coalwell, Technical Director at Trans Am Race Company, said. “The company has deep roots in our series and we’re excited that a Shelby is committed to running with us in the 60th anniversary season of Trans Am. Everyone looks forward to seeing a Shelby officially back on the track.”

Creating a limited run of 36 racy GT350s in partnership with Shelby American is Turn Key Automotive/Motorsports, an Oxford, Michigan-based company with experience creating ready-to-rumble race machines. This company will up the ante of the 830-horsepower GT350R with a host of lightweight, carbon fiber upgrades, including a Trans Am-spec aero package and optional racing seats interior trim. Turn Key will also add JRI remote-reservoir race dampers, ProSystems Alcon brakes, and more.









“We’re honored to help Shelby American return one of the most iconic names to the track,” said Turn Key owner Rich Rinke. “We are excited to assist Shelby by bridging the connection between consumer and racing. For those who have track experience, the Shelby GT350R offers a high level of performance in a street-legal package.”







Pricing for the R-model is forthcoming, but seeing the Shelby GT350 running strong some six decades after its debut is exciting. To learn more about the latest versions, click your way over to Shelby American’s website for all the details.