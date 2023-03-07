Silver Sport’s Front Shift Kit Makes 6-Speed Swaps Easy For DIY’ers

A six-speed transmission will fit behind most engines without any issues, but shifter placement can be a problem. Silver Sport Transmissions has created a solution for shifter placement issues with its Mid-Shift Kit. This kit allows you to move the shifter position forward on the transmission.

If you’re trying to put a six-speed transmission in a street rod, truck, or any vehicle with a bench seat, the position of the shifter becomes a problem. These builds require the shifter to land about 13” from the back of the transmission’s bell housing, the problem is a TREMEC transmission only offers 16.57” in stock form.

The TREMEC TKX, TKO, Magnum, and some original equipment T-56 transmissions have an access panel that’s approximately 13” from the front of the transmission. So, Silver Sport Transmissions saw an opportunity to use this panel and created its Front Shift Kits.

Misty McComas from Silver Sport Transmissions explains how the Front Shift Kit makes putting a six-speed transmission in a vehicle with shifter placement constraints easier.

“The Front Shift Kit gives a builder an option for a shifter position that he wouldn’t have had before. Without it, the builder would be forced to use bucket seats, which may not be the aesthetic they were looking for. The Front Shift Kit also gives the builder more transmission options. With all of the transmissions landing about 13” back, the builder can go with a used TKO, T56, and other used TREMEC transmissions, or they can call Silver Sport Transmissions for a new TKX or Magnum. Silver Sport Transmissions will even install the front shift kit if they are purchased together.”

The Silver Sport Transmissions Front Shift Kit is available for different variants of the TREMEC six-speed transmission. Some of the kits are more complex than others to install, however, the technical service representatives are just a phone call away and are glad to help customers with any questions.

McComas outlines a few tips that customers should keep in mind when they’re installing one of the Front Shift Kits at home.

“If the instructions dictate to cut or drill through the shift rail, you need to use a carbide drill bit because the shift rails are made of hardened steel. For the T56 kit, Silver Sport Transmissions offers a choice of two kits. One requires cutting the existing shift rail, while the other comes with new shift rails that are already cut to the proper length. The precut rails are the better option for someone who is uncomfortable with making the cut, or doesn’t have the equipment to cut the existing rails.”

Check out all the different Front Shift Kits that Silver Sport Transmissions offers on the company’s website right here.