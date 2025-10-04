Design Engineering, Inc. has built a reputation as a leader in solving heat problems, and the Titanium Exhaust Sleeve is one of those products that makes you wonder why you didn’t use it sooner.

Instead of going through the hassle of wrapping pipes, which is not always practical in tight spaces or on oversized tubing, the knitted sleeve slips directly over exhaust or turbo downpipes to provide thermal protection. It’s designed to keep heat where it belongs, away from critical components, surrounding bodywork, and even the cabin. Anyone who has fought with scorched wiring looms or uncomfortable footwells after a run or a long drive knows how valuable that is.

The construction uses DEI’s titanium material, which can handle upwards of 1,800°F with a continuous rating of 1,382°F. That kind of heat capacity makes it well suited for modern performance or racing applications where exhaust gas temperatures soar, like turbocharged LS builds with three- or four-inch downpipes, or big-inch naturally aspirated engines with primary tubes that are just begging to melt anything within reach. A key feature is the sleeve’s ability to expand up to one and a half times its normal diameter, meaning you can slide it right over flanges, O₂ sensor bungs, or other fittings without cutting and piecing material together. Once it’s in place, trimming to length is simple and the ends can be rolled neatly for a clean finish.

Installation is straightforward: each sleeve comes with stainless steel locking ties and a tie tool, so securing it is quick and doesn’t require extra hardware. DEI offers precut lengths (12 to 36 inches) as well as options sold by the foot, covering pipe diameters of three and four inches. That flexibility makes it equally at home on a turbo Civic with a four-inch dump pipe as it is on a Pro Touring Camaro with side-exit exhaust. In either case, it delivers a thermal barrier that protects both the car and the driver.

For enthusiasts and racers who need targeted heat management without the more permanence of a full wrap, this sleeve is a smart and simple solution. It’s especially useful when you’re prototyping exhaust systems, protecting fiberglass body panels near collector exits, or just trying to keep under-hood temps under control when racing. Heat is always trying to escape into the wrong places, and the Titanium Exhaust Sleeve is one of the simplest ways to fight back. Like all of DEI’s many thermal protection products, it’s functional, durable, and engineered to handle exactly the kind of punishment performance enthusiasts put their cars through.