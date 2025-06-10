Slow Your Mustang Down With A Team Z Motorsports Parachute Mount

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner June 10, 2025

We’ve talked about how to select and mount a parachute for any race car. Team Z Motorsports is here to make the mounting part easier for those who own a 1979-2004 Ford Mustang with its two-piece parachute kit. This mounting kit comes with everything to slow your pony down after a fast pass at the track.

A mounting kit like this is very convenient and takes all the guess work out of mounting a parachute. The designers at Team Z have already figured out the correct angle for mounting the parachute, so you don’t have to. This is critical to ensuring the parachute will deploy properly at the end of a run. You also don’t have to worry about designing your own mount that will be strong enough to help bring your Mustang to a stop.

This mounting kit from Team Z is made from 4130 Chromoly steel and is fully TiG welded for maximum strength. The kit is deigned to be a true bolt-in part and is mounted to the OEM bumper support locations. A parachute mount cage is also included that mounts to the license plate panel and bumper support. There’s also an option to add a cable kit so you can get everything you need in once place, thanks to Team Z.

Each of these parachute mounts is proudly made in the USA by the fabricators at Team Z’s facility in Detroit, Michigan. The mounts are powder coated in a Satin Black finish for corrosion resistance and to make them look great. You can learn more about these two-piece parachute kits right here on the Team Z Motorsports website.

Article Sources

Team Z Motorsports
https://www.teamzmotorsports.net
(734) 946-7223
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Slow Your Mustang Down With A Team Z Motorsports Parachute Mount

News

Slow Your Mustang Down With A Team Z Motorsports Parachute Mount

Back To Myrtle Beach As Mustang Week Returns In September

Event News

Back To Myrtle Beach As Mustang Week Returns In September

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading