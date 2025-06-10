We’ve talked about how to select and mount a parachute for any race car. Team Z Motorsports is here to make the mounting part easier for those who own a 1979-2004 Ford Mustang with its two-piece parachute kit. This mounting kit comes with everything to slow your pony down after a fast pass at the track.

A mounting kit like this is very convenient and takes all the guess work out of mounting a parachute. The designers at Team Z have already figured out the correct angle for mounting the parachute, so you don’t have to. This is critical to ensuring the parachute will deploy properly at the end of a run. You also don’t have to worry about designing your own mount that will be strong enough to help bring your Mustang to a stop.

This mounting kit from Team Z is made from 4130 Chromoly steel and is fully TiG welded for maximum strength. The kit is deigned to be a true bolt-in part and is mounted to the OEM bumper support locations. A parachute mount cage is also included that mounts to the license plate panel and bumper support. There’s also an option to add a cable kit so you can get everything you need in once place, thanks to Team Z.

Each of these parachute mounts is proudly made in the USA by the fabricators at Team Z’s facility in Detroit, Michigan. The mounts are powder coated in a Satin Black finish for corrosion resistance and to make them look great. You can learn more about these two-piece parachute kits right here on the Team Z Motorsports website.