The last thing you want to see while driving your vehicle is the temperature gauge starting that slow and painful climb toward the red zone. If you want to prevent this scenario, a powerful cooling fan is a must-have item. SPAL’s 30107328 flush-mount 16” cooling fan can move 2,433 CFM of air to help your cooling system do its job in the most extreme of conditions.

SPAL’s sealed brushless (SBL) products have proven to be highly effective in the most challenging environments. These SBL products have become a critical part of SPAL’s fans, including the 30107328. The “soft start” technology that SPAL has incorporated into the SBL fan motor that’s used in the 30107328 eliminates electrical in-rush spikes. The smooth and reliable operation of the fan comes from the SBL’s digital controls. SPAL’s patented “Sine Wave Technologies” that have been integrated into the SBL motors allow them to run quietly and smoothly, so no more loud fan noises when you pull into your local car show.

“Being that the 30107328 fits some existing SPAL 16” brushed fan model footprints, it will dramatically ease installation,” said Thom Balistrieri, Director of Aftermarket Sales, SPAL USA. “The demand for higher performing, more efficient, and durable electric fans continue to push the market forward. The addition of the SPAL 30107328, 500w SBL fan will deliver increased power, reliability, durability, and optimal performance in all conditions. The entire SPAL SBL fan line has taken the race and hot rod community by storm. With tried and tested results, SPAL continues to be the leader in cooling technology.” added Balistrieri.

You can learn more about SPALs 30107328 fan right here on the company’s website.