Supercharged Godzilla F-250 Makes 45% More HP With ProCharger

It’s no secret that heavy-duty truck owners enjoy putting their pickups through their paces. Now, Ford F-250 owners have a brand new reason to haul ass, or manure, or UTV machines, or whatever else they might have in tow. Thanks to the team over at ProCharger, more than 600+ horsepower and 600+ ft lbs of torque can apparently be unlocked with a supercharged Godzilla!

It’s no secret that Ford’s 7.3L “Godzilla” engine is a beast of a motor, even in naturally aspirated form. And after doing a little tinkering, the team over at ProCharger discovered that holy hell does it love a bit of boost!

Running on just 7-8psi of boost, ProCharger’s P-1SC-1 supercharger unit sends oxygen through a specialized, and highly efficient air-to-air intercooler system, resulting in the F-250 achieving a staggering 45%+ bump in horsepower and torque over stock. That’s on plain old premium pump gas, too!

A Supercharged Godzilla With Multi-Alternator Alterations

The ProCharger Supercharged Godzilla system for the 2021-2022 Ford F-250 also does away with the second alternator on certain F-250 models. This allows ample room for the supercharger and bracket assembly, while still retaining the secondary battery thanks to the included new battery tray.

ProCharger’s Ford F-250 Supercharger System Specs

Now we understand that there are those who prefer the whole bullet point list form of a product outline. So here are the key specs on this all-new supercharger kit to consider.