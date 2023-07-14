Supercharged Godzilla F-250 Makes 45% More HP With ProCharger

It’s no secret that heavy-duty truck owners enjoy putting their pickups through their paces. Now, Ford F-250 owners have a brand new reason to haul ass, or manure, or UTV machines, or whatever else they might have in tow. Thanks to the team over at ProCharger, more than 600+ horsepower and 600+ ft lbs of torque can apparently be unlocked with a supercharged Godzilla!
It’s no secret that Ford’s 7.3L “Godzilla” engine is a beast of a motor, even in naturally aspirated form. And after doing a little tinkering, the team over at ProCharger discovered that holy hell does it love a bit of boost!
Running on just 7-8psi of boost, ProCharger’s P-1SC-1 supercharger unit sends oxygen through a specialized, and highly efficient air-to-air intercooler system, resulting in the F-250 achieving a staggering 45%+ bump in horsepower and torque over stock. That’s on plain old premium pump gas, too!
A Supercharged Godzilla With Multi-Alternator Alterations
The ProCharger Supercharged Godzilla system for the 2021-2022 Ford F-250 also does away with the second alternator on certain F-250 models. This allows ample room for the supercharger and bracket assembly, while still retaining the secondary battery thanks to the included new battery tray.
ProCharger’s Ford F-250 Supercharger System Specs
Now we understand that there are those who prefer the whole bullet point list form of a product outline. So here are the key specs on this all-new supercharger kit to consider.
- Generates 45%+ more power than stock
- Produces the coolest charge air temps and largest power gains
- Provides boost/power on demand, which is great for on-road and off-road performance
- Easiest installation, only requiring common hand tools
- Utilizes factory airbox and filter
- The air-to-air Intercooling provides consistent, reliable power, even in extreme conditions
- Optimized supercharger and intercooler location minimizes heat transfer