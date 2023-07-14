Supercharged Godzilla F-250 Makes 45% More HP With ProCharger

micahwright
By Micah Wright July 14, 2023

It’s no secret that heavy-duty truck owners enjoy putting their pickups through their paces. Now, Ford F-250 owners have a brand new reason to haul ass, or manure, or UTV machines, or whatever else they might have in tow. Thanks to the team over at ProCharger, more than 600+ horsepower and 600+ ft lbs of torque can apparently be unlocked with a supercharged Godzilla!

It’s no secret that Ford’s 7.3L “Godzilla” engine is a beast of a motor, even in naturally aspirated form. And after doing a little tinkering, the team over at ProCharger discovered that holy hell does it love a bit of boost!

ProCharger F-250 Supercharger Kit

Running on just 7-8psi of boost, ProCharger’s P-1SC-1 supercharger unit sends oxygen through a specialized, and highly efficient air-to-air intercooler system, resulting in the F-250 achieving a staggering 45%+ bump in horsepower and torque over stock. That’s on plain old premium pump gas, too!

ProCharger F-250 Supercharger Kit

A Supercharged Godzilla With Multi-Alternator Alterations

The ProCharger Supercharged Godzilla system for the 2021-2022 Ford F-250 also does away with the second alternator on certain F-250 models. This allows ample room for the supercharger and bracket assembly, while still retaining the secondary battery thanks to the included new battery tray.

ProCharger F-250 Supercharger Kit

ProCharger’s Ford F-250 Supercharger System Specs

Now we understand that there are those who prefer the whole bullet point list form of a product outline. So here are the key specs on this all-new supercharger kit to consider.

  • Generates 45%+ more power than stock
  • Produces the coolest charge air temps and largest power gains
  • Provides boost/power on demand, which is great for on-road and off-road performance
  • Easiest installation, only requiring common hand tools
  • Utilizes factory airbox and filter
  • The air-to-air Intercooling provides consistent, reliable power, even in extreme conditions
  • Optimized supercharger and intercooler location minimizes heat transfer

ProCharger F-250 Supercharger Kit

Article Sources

ProCharger
https://www.procharger.com
(913) 338-2886

More Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
micahwright

About the author

Micah Wright

Raised on LEGOs by grandfathers who insisted on fixing everything themselves, Micah has been a petrolhead in training since age four. His favorite past times include craft beer, strong cigars, fast cars, and culinary creativity in all of its forms.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading