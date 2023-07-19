Tire Safety Tips To Follow From Atturo Tires

Tire safety really isn’t something that weighs heavy on your mind, unless you walk out to your vehicle and one of the tires is flat. It’s good practice to regularly check your tires, no matter what type of vehicle you drive, to make sure that a tire disaster isn’t about to occur. The team at Atturo Tires has a simple list of five tire safety checks you should perform on a regular basis.

The first, and most obvious tire safety check you should perform on a regular basis is checking the air pressure of your tires. Just because a tire doesn’t look low, doesn’t mean it’s fully inflated. If your tires are underinflated it will have a negative impact on handling, your fuel milage, and how long your tires will last.

The next thing you should check is the tread depth of your tires. If you do a lot of “spirited driving”, there’s a good chance you’re wearing down your tires quicker. You can always use the old reliable penny test to see where your depth is or get an actual tire tread depth gauge. Remember, softer compound tires will wear quicker, so you need to stay on top of this.

The roads we drive on are littered with things that can damage your tires. Anything from foreign objects on the road, to roads that haven’t been maintained, all these things can hurt your tires. It’s a good idea to just look your tires over for cuts, bulges, cracks, punctures, or items stuck in the tread of the tires. The extra time you take checking for damage could save you from needing a tow.

Finally, you’ll want to remember to rotate your tires on a regular basis. This makes sure your tires are going to wear evenly, and it forces you to examine the tires, which is a good practice. Also, if you’re rocking a spare tire, take the time to make sure it’s in good condition as well. It needs to be properly inflated and ready to go, because the last thing you need is a non-functional spare tire when a primary tire has failed.