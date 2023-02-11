TMI Is Taking The TRIM Awards Nationwide In 2023

The TRIM Awards at the SEMA Show is the automotive world’s most prominent interior fashion show. TMI Products created the TRIM Awards to highlight the best automotive interior work in the custom car space, and it’s looking to take things to a new level in 2023 with the TMI Road Tour.

During SEMA 2022, the TRIM Awards were judged by an expert panel of six independent judges from the automotive industry. These judges were given the difficult task of selecting the best interiors at the SEMA show. The team at Barrett-Jackson saw the level of vehicles that were a part of the TRIM Awards and invited all the winners to the Barrett-Jackson Cup held during the auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. This elevated the Barrett-Jackson Cup with the best of the best vying for the trophy.

TMI Products wants to stack the TRIM Awards with even more high-quality vehicles in 2023. The plan is to look for the best TMI-equipped vehicles across the country at four big events. The judges will pick one TMI-equipped vehicle during the four regional events to win that event. After the fourth event winner is chosen at TMI’s Cars and Clearance Show, the judges will then award one person the title of TMI Road Tour Champ.

The lucky person who’s selected as the TMI Road Tour Champ will be entered into the coveted “Top 20 Finalists” for the TMI TRIM Awards 2023 at the SEMA Show. The TMI Road Tour Champ will score a featured vehicle parking spot at SEMA 2023, and a five-night hotel stay in Las Vegas during SEMA.

In order to be entered into the competition, the vehicle must be registered and displayed at one of the four shows, and the vehicle must have a minimum of TMI seats.

If you’re interested in being a part of the TMI Road Tour you can learn more right here on TMI’s website. Below are the four events qualifying events for the TMI Road Tour Champ content.